Times are tough right now, there’s no way around that.
Businesses have been constrained to a degree since March. The gradual easing of restrictions in late summer has been tightened as COVID-19 case numbers have climbed in recent weeks.
Business owners has lost money. Employees have had hours reduced or been laid off. Hopes of a federal stimulus bill by Christmas are tenuous at best.
All this is happening as businesses head into what is typically one of the times of year that help them stay afloat through the remainder of the year.
What this means is there has never been a better time to support your neighbors and shop locally this holiday season.
Online shopping has soared since the spring. We have the recent reminder of the Post Office meltdown post-Amazon Prime Day (office overwhelmed by packages) to tell us that people are still buying stuff.
This will be a Christmas like no other (hopefully). Buying and shipping may be the only way to distribute gifts to family members who traditionally would gather in one location. But that can be done through a local store as easily as it is through an internet behemoth.
Many of those small, picturesque shops in the historic Ellensburg downtown, as well as those in other commercial/retail areas have websites. If you are not leaving your house you can still shop locally.
If you are willing to get out and about, the locally owned businesses in general have done an exceptional job of complying with COVID-19 protocols and creating safe, healthy spaces to shop. You undoubtedly are far less likely to catch COVID-19 in a small shop than at a large retailer.
Even with a vaccine on the horizon, this is a critical point that may make or break businesses — to survive to see better times, they need to survive.
Whatever you intend to do in terms of shopping this Christmas, do it locally. By doing so you will support your friends and neighbors and yourself. If you love living in Ellensburg, Kittitas, Cle Elum or Roslyn you love a community with functional businesses.
If you enjoy shopping and then going out to eat, get carryout from whatever restaurant you enjoy that is offering carryout.
We have all modified our behavior to an extent, but think about how you can still do the things you enjoy under the current restrictions. Carryout is not the same as relaxing in a restaurant, but it is as close as we can get right now.
If your favorite bar is brave enough to offer a winter beer garden, bundle up — the glasses will be naturally frosted.
Don’t fall into a retail therapy funk by spending hours clicking through pages of Amazon offerings. Find out if your favorite local shop has a website. Here’s a bonus, chances are it will be far more interesting.
The past several months have been a grind. It is easy to get discouraged during discouraging times. The only way to get through this is to get through it together. We can do this.