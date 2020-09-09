Once again Kittitas County finds itself in the center of things — in this case fires throughout the region.
The Evans Canyon Fire skirted into Kittitas County but primarily has burned in Yakima County. On Monday fires were sparked throughout Central and Eastern Washington and by midday Monday Ellensburg’s air was filled with smoke.
The sudden smoke-out once again emphasized the wide impact of fires on a region.
As bad as smoke can be — and it becomes a serious health issue particularly for people with respiratory issues — it could have been worse in Kittitas County.
Over the weekend there were numerous fire calls, of varying severity, all handled by local fire crews. As Monday pointed out, a fire augmented by our summer breeze can quickly become a raging inferno.
There has not been much information yet on causes of the fires, but the absence of lightning storms indicates the fires are human-caused in some manner.
Human-caused covers a wide range though. One of the horrifically destructive fires in the Los Angeles area was caused by a smoke machine used in a gender reveal party.
In Kittitas County the inadvertent action is more likely to be an overheated car pulling off the side of the road on top of dried grass.
Human-caused does not necessarily mean intentionally set but it often falls into the “what were they thinking about?” category.
As high risk as this county and region is during the height of fire season, people still engage in potentially dangerous behaviors — whether that’s building a campfire in areas where campfires are prohibited or going target shooting is areas closed to target shooting due to fire danger.
It is human nature to think those rules apply to other people and that since you are conscientious about this stuff you can build and extinguish a campfire without setting the forest ablaze. Unfortunately the track record shows that humans cause the vast majority of fires so the best intentions some times go awry.
While on our outskirts, the Evans Canyon Fire highlighted the danger wildland fires pose to inhabited areas. At night with the flames dancing along the ridgeline it appeared the fire could swoop into the valley at any moment. Fires along any of the ridges, whether Lower or Upper County are particularly frightening.
We all benefit from having extraordinary firefighters in this county, whether professional or volunteer. The approach of all the districts to work together to put as many resources on a fire as quickly as possible has been effective in limiting the spread of fires that do arise.
The fire departments work well with the law enforcement agencies, whether cities, county or state, to effectively and efficiently manage the scenes.
We still have a stretch of high-risk fire season ahead. Our fire crews are top-notch but let’s all try to not give them any reason to respond.