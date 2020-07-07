At times it can feel like there is a randomness or luck attached to fire season.
A lightning strike can smolder for days. It can spark a small fire and then get blown into a larger fire by the wind. It does not always happen, but it can happen.
There are years when there are large-scale fires in the surrounding counties, but not in Kittitas. There are years when it feels like Kittitas is in the center of the fire.
But there are elements that have nothing to do with luck. Fire crews at agencies across the county equip and train themselves for these moments. Their rapid and coordinated response limit the spread and damage of fires. This is seen time and time again in our county.
Beyond what we cannot control — the weather — and what we can control — adequate support for fire safety crews — there is a category that could be described as carelessness, inattentiveness or casual mistakes.
While this county has had experience with wildland fire arsonists, most people who start a fire that spreads through the forest or landscape did not want to start the fire.
This summer there have been multiple fires across the county, some reportedly caused by fireworks over the weekend, but so far crews have quickly gotten on top of the blazes.
It is never a good summer to have a fire, but this year would be particularly difficult if the county had the type of large response fire which requires bringing in crews and establishing fire camps.
In addition to all the other risks wildland firefighters face on the job, a pandemic is thrown into the mix this year.
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, 90% of wildland fires are caused by humans. That includes incidents like downed power lines, but also unattended campfires, discarded cigarettes, etc.
The good news is that means 9 out of 10 wildland fires have a chance to be prevented before they start.
There are multiple levels of wildland fire prevention from the long term, such as creating a defensible space around your home to the short term — making sure a campfire is properly extinguished.
In Kittitas County it also requires being cognizant of the fire restrictions and danger levels wherever you are. The particularly applies to areas where people recreate. Recreation lands can fall under city, county, state or federal jurisdiction in this county. When the fire danger level is high It is safe to assume that tight fire restrictions are across the board, but as the summer ramps up there can be different restrictions based on location.
One thing about Kittitas County is we do have experience with the assortment of ways a wildland fire can start — spark from construction, chain dragging from vehicle, overheated vehicle pulled over into the grass, etc.
It just means people have to be hypervigilant about their activities and their vehicles.
This is an undeniably odd summer, one in which residents may take more advantage of local opportunities rather than vacation travel.
But one constant is that as the weather warms, or fire danger will increase. We all have a role to play and the better we do, the less stress we put on our firefighting crews and resources. If we just focus on the factors we can control this fire season we will make a significant difference.