Let’s not sugarcoat it, the dramatic, sudden shift from a classroom-based K-12 curriculum to a remote/online model, has not been pleasant.
This is not a “Kittitas County issue,” in fact this county may be faring slightly better than the norm given districts in some states called off school for the year in past weeks because of problems with delivering the education.
As we head into the final post-Memorial Day stretch, it is a good time to ask ourselves what has worked and what has not, timely questions given there is as yet no certainty about what school will look like come fall.
When it first became evident that the coronavirus was going to disrupt public education in March, NPR interviewed an online education professional who emphasized that people should not base their views on online education on what they were going to experience in the spring.
That was a valid point because this was not a planned event. These classes were not designed for online delivery. The teachers were given a pretty rapid directive, not a call to plan the best-possible curriculum for online delivery.
So, if your child did not adapt well to the online method, that does not necessarily mean he or she could not have a positive online experience in the right setting.
Even the phrase K-12 online education glosses over the reality that each grade, class and subject requires a different approach if the goal is to create an online delivery system.
If our goal was to create an online K-12 program for the full expanse of the student spectrum that would be a massive effort that would likely take years to fully plan and implement.
Online has been used for years by students throughout the grade levels, typically for specific purposes. Anyone who has had a high school student lately knows that their student may end up with a range of non-high school classroom experiences, whether that’s online at school, online at home or attending a class at Central Washington University.
Before COVID-19 hit, perhaps the main trend in education was diversification of delivery.
Your high school student taking an online calculus class, though, is far different than your kindergarten child trying to pick up his her ABCs online.
There is just so much more to school, particularly the socialization element in K-8, that online does not work well as the primary delivery system.
In short, kids need to be back in the classroom in the fall. But reaching that goal may take some creativity. This crisis has led to more discussion about restructuring an outdated school year system. It’s been a while since kids needed the 2 1/2 months off in the summer to work on the farm, but that’s how it’s set up.
If you are looking at smaller group settings then spreading instruction out over a longer period with more flexibility in scheduling, makes sense.
There are many structural issues with education that we have not addressed because they are ingrained and will be hard to address.
There was no warning or time to prepare this spring. Fall will be a test of what we learned from this experience. It is a test we cannot fail.