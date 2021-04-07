In a little more than a week we will be at the point we have longed for since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 shutdowns began — every American adult (age 16 and up) will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Obviously, a huge group of people suddenly is going to be eligible, which means not everyone will be getting the shot at once.
But the opening of eligibility combined with the increase in distribution of the vaccine gives one hope.
The success or failure of the vaccine in terms of limiting the spread of the disease comes down to one thing — personal choice.
Even though it may seem like someone’s smiling face pops up on your Facebook feed on an hourly basis showing off a vaccine card, as a nation we have a long ways to go to achieve what is considered herd immunity.
The goal of a vaccine is not just to give each individual protection but to create an environment where the disease cannot spread. That means if 85% or so of the population gets vaccinated there will be an element of safety for the 15% remaining unvaccinated because it will be much harder for the disease to spread.
In today’s hyper-divided society where getting 35% of people to agree on anything seems like a pipe dream, achieving herd immunity may sound like an impossibility, but we’ve done it before. Polio was eradicated in the United States through a vaccine. Many of what used to called the “childhood diseases” (mumps, measles, chicken pox) are far less common thanks to vaccines.
Starting April 15 each of us (previously not eligible) will have a choice to make.
The main argument for the vaccine is that it makes sense for you, your family (immediate and extended), your coworkers, the businesses you frequent (restaurants/bars in particular) and your community.
For those of us of a certain age it has been hard to wrap our minds around how fast the vaccine was developed. The vaccines for all those childhood diseases took years to develop. Well, these are not your childhood vaccines. Medical science, knowledge and technology have advanced to the point where a vaccine can be developed rapidly (it did help that massive amounts of money went into this effort).
It is understandable to have questions about the vaccine, but do what you know you should do and seek out verifiable answers to your questions. The federal Center for Disease Control and the state Department of Health have reams of information available on their websites. Our Kittitas County Health Department has links to sources of information. You can also turn to your local, trusted medical provider. You owe it to yourself to get the highest quality information available before making your decision.
Do not listen to politicians, sport stars, B-list celebrities, radio talk-show hosts, editorial writers or internet conspiracy dudes. Listen to your best judgement and inform that judgement with factual, vetted information.
We, as a people, are capable of doing this.