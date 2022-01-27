Viewers of Tucker Carlson’s Fox TV show call their local elected representatives to voice concerns over the U.S. not backing Russia in its potential incursion into neighboring Ukraine.
Leftist on Twitter consistently tout China’s effort against COVID, comparing it favorably to the U.S. response.
Republican-led state legislatures have passed bills this past year making it easier for the legislature to overturn the outcome of the presidential election in those states. Millions of American believe the lie that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump.
Gov. Jay Inslee refuses to relinquish “emergency powers” as the state moves past two years of coping with COVID-19. State political leaders lack trust in each other and the people they govern.
The United States for the first time was added to a list of “backsliding democracies” in a report released in December by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.
In summary, it’s not just one thing that should be raising red flags of concern, it is a trend that crosses and spans the entire political spectrum.
Russia and China are variations on totalitarian states. Russia seemingly is managed more like a organized crime syndicate with Vladimir Putin and his supporting cast of oligarchs reaping the riches. Opposing voices are silenced and/or jailed. China has knocked down COVID deaths, but people who oppose, question or bring up uncomfortable facts about the ruling party disappear. As China’s power and economic reach grows so does its ability to silence voices well beyond its borders.
America has a history of supporting dictators and questionable regimes, but both Russia and China aggressively work to undermine this nation — its political system and economy. Neither should be a country we want to emulate, let alone support its goals and policies.
The question is have Americans decided that they no longer want to be America, that they want to be something different.
America is more that a political system. It’s a theme of striving, and a culture of incorporating new faces, voices and views in a way that advances and enriches us all. Why would we give that up?
As a nation we’ve made plenty of mistakes, domestically and abroad, but the fact is we can say we made plenty of mistakes, own up to them and figure out a way to move ahead.
The cynic will point to the flaws and say “America” has always been an illusion, that we’ve never been any better than any other nation or form of government. The fact that America embraces instead of jailing its cynics and critics who point out flaws is one of America’s strongest selling points.
What works with our form of a Republic and system of democracy is it assumes people will be people — flawed, generous, self-serving, compassionate, spiteful and caring. It accounts for all that through the balance of powers between the legislative, executive and judicial. Communism and Socialism envision people as a idealized creations — somehow rising above human motivations — that’s why in those systems at some point, a person or group of people will grasp power and not let go.
The reason to ditch America is one segment of the population decides its way is the only way that works, that people with opposing views are hell-bent on the destruction of the county.
That is the way a system based on people having opposing views ends — opposing views become seen as the enemy of the state, rather than the strength of the state.
Inslee maintains a death grip on his power because no one else can be trusted. Republicans push legislation that will allow the next presidential election that does not go their way to be overturned, because anything else is an affront to America. Simply stated, the purpose of power is retaining power.
But is is not all doom and gloom, at least not yet. There is a segment of the population who loves this stuff — the unabashed nastiness, the feeling of superiority, etc — and unfortunately they are driving the narrative.
But the majority of Americans do not think its a good idea to overturn presidential elections based on an internet-bred conspiracy theory, or for one branch of government to ride roughshod over the other branches. It is time, though, for Americans who actually want the diversity of views and don’t buy into the all foes are evil philosophy, to engage. The challenge is the energy is all with the fringes. Those people are motivated, but what they want is not what made America great.
We, Americans down through the past 246 years, made America great. It was not one person, one group of people, one socio-economic class, one race or one ethnicity. If you read history, you will know that even the founders had diverse views. James Madison did not walk down from the mountain with the Constitution engraved on a stone tablet. It was process of compromise, some compromises better than others. What came out of that debate, though, worked out. I can still work out. The choice is up to us.