Welcome back, Central Washington University students. Even if you were here last year we still kind of missed you.Central's campus under COVID-19 this past year and half was surreal. What is traditionally a hub of activity was oddly silent even when school was in session.At times, especially during the summer, Central can be like having a large park with big buildings in the city. During COVID it was a large park with very few people most days. There will be more people on campus this year. COVID is still here and there are still precautions in place, but there also is an attempt to restore components of campus life.For example, there is a home football game at 6 p.m., Saturday. College, especially at the NCAA Division II level, is not about sports but something as classic as a football game on a fall Saturday is part of the experience.CWU has a long list of strengths, but it was not designed to be an online school. What it does best is give students an experience in a small-town college setting. It’s particularly appealing to students from the West Side who can “go away to school,” without going all that far away.When schools are online, Central loses some of its most appealing advantages. With COVID still a serious factor, this makes 2021-22 a critical year for Central.Central is requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated by Oct. 18. People tend to cite Central’s student population as a COVID risk for the community, but the CWU population (students and staff) will be vaccinated at a significantly higher rate than the resident population.An influx of a large segment of vaccinated residents will help Kittitas County’s vaccination rate numbers.Over the course of COVID the Central population has behaved extremely responsibly in terms of slowing the spread of the virus. There were cases on campus, in residential halls and other living areas, but very little spread of those cases to the surrounding community.This year is a different type of risk because attempts are being made to bring back events that feature gatherings during a time when the delta COVID variant is spreading. But the university's requirement of masking and a high degree of vaccination should help mitigate the risk for students and the community in which they live.One the joys of living in Ellensburg is the energy brought to the community for nine months out of the year, broken up by the lovely summer break. The summer break is nice as a break, not as a standard norm.Central needs its students on campus. The community needs Central's students on campus. We all have a role is making sure this works out.  