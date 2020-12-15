In a year that perhaps has proven to be the most divisive in recent history, the communities of Kittitas County have once again risen above whatever may divide us to support our shared value of reaching out to those in need.
There was no playbook or template for conducting food drives, toy drives, community fundraisers, etc. in a pandemic.
Organizers of these efforts have had to adapt and the people who support these efforts have had to step up even if their particular financial situations have been harmed by restrictions imposed during the pandemic.
And yet, this year food have been gathered, meals served to those in need and the annual Christmas drives to make sure every child experiences the joys of opening a gift on Christmas morning carry on and hope to make the difference they make every year.
These things only happen if people want them to happen, if they believe in the cause and the objectives of a wide range of community groups.
If you are looking for a sliver of hope — a common ground — this holiday season, this is it.
Even when it seems like we can no longer even agree to disagree, we do agree on common core values that define the communities in this county.
We agree that people should have access to food to feed themselves and their families even in times of hardship. We believe that all children should get to experience simply pleasures like opening a gift on Christmas morning or riding a bike, regardless of the wealth of the family into which they were born.
We believe that on a cold winter’s night, people should be able to find shelter.
We believe in a core of basic services — food and shelter — but also in the small joys that bring a smile to a child’s face.
There is no one telling us we have to do these things. There are people who take it upon themselves to organize these efforts. They put that call out and the community responds. A case can be made that we are driven to do these things — that it is an expression of our humanity.
Many of the differences on which we fixate on are overlays — not intrinsic to who we are. That’s not to say that we don’t even forming sides and touting one belief over another because we do. But that is a sideshow and our problems arise when we mistake them for the main act.
Once you set aside the labels in which we wrap ourselves we all have the same basic needs — regardless of our race, ethnicity, social/economic status or political or religious affiliation. And when the need arises we will reach out to help people meet those basic needs.
That is something to celebrate and an indication that there is something inside us that realizes the divisions are manufactured and perhaps exploited.
People are looking for a way forward and if it is something that will require a grueling search, but maybe that way forward is already inside us and always has been, otherwise we probably wouldn’t be here.