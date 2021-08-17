The 2020 Census numbers come as no surprise to anyone who has lived in Kittitas County for the past decade.
The county’s population has been growing at a pretty good clip — 17.2% between 2010 and 2020. The city of Ellensburg has grown at a comparable level — 15.4% over that period.
Of course, it is important to keep the county growth rate in context — the county still have fewer than 50,000 residents, coming in at 47,935.
It is impressive, though, particularly recalling that the big news with the 2010 Census was the county breaking 40,000, which meant it qualified for an elected coroner position.
The Census website does not allow access to data for cities/towns under 5,000. But it is probably safe to safe the vast majority of the growth in the Upper County has been in unincorporated Kittitas County — outside the jurisdictions of Cle Elum, Roslyn and South Cle Elum.
Of those communities, Cle Elum is the one with the most space to grow. It has not happened yet, but it seems more likely to occur during the next 10-year period.
The Census count can have a direct impact, such as the before mentioned qualification for an elected coroner. The Census data can also be a factor in a variety grant funding proposals and federal programs.
The numbers also are used for political redistricting. Restricting gets less of a spotlight in this state because the rules limit the level of gerrymandering seen in other states.
But Kittitas County can well testify that redistricting has an impact.
Over the past 30 years or so, Kittitas County has gone from being divided into two state legislative districts to being combined into one (the 13th District) and from being part of Central Washington’s 4th U.S. Congressional District to being part of the mountain-straddling 8th District.
The has also been some movement, but to a less noticeable degree, in the county commissioner district boundary lines.
Once all the numbers are crunched the question is will Kittitas County be on the “move” again.
It seems highly unlikely the county will be split into two state legislative districts — although it should be noted that the Upper County got solid representation out of the 12th District, particularly when Rep. Clyde Ballard was in office.
The 13th District includes Kittitas, Grant and Lincoln counties and a small piece of Yakima County. Has Kittitas County grown enough that the small piece of Yakima is no longer needed to balance out the districts? This really is only an issue when a person is appointed to fill a 13th District vacancy. Yakima County commissioners are part of that process and their role in that regard is disproportional to their stake in the district.
Typically the larger the population the more political power an entity accumulates and the less likely it is to be tossed around like football by those with more power. It is hard to say if Kittitas County is there yet.
It may be non-news news that people have moved to Kittitas County, but their arrival will continue to have an impact.