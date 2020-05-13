COVID-19 has had obvious immediate impacts on businesses and the workplace, and likely will have long-term consequences as well.
As more states look to easing restrictions, questions center on what a “return to work” will entail.
An Associated Press article mentioned the return of the cubicle to the workplace. Those who have spent decades watching office furniture come and go might get a chuckle out of that, but the more significant change may what type of office, if any, is needed.
COVID-19 served to disperse much of the workforce as people who could work from home were asked to work from home.
Those experiences and any efficiencies obtained will factor into how many return to the office.
Kittitas County is not an uninterested observer in this trend. For the past several years, one of the county’s primary areas of growth has been people earning income from employers based outside of Kittitas County.
This category includes commuters who drive to the West Side (mainly), but telecommuters as well.
If more jobs become disconnected from a physical location, Kittitas County, which is already a desired location for people who telecommute, could become even more popular.
Telecommuting has advantages. It give the worker back time what would have been spent in cars, buses and trains to use as he or she chooses. That time, which was not just never compensated but was a financial drain, is a significant benefit.
Less commuter traffic congestion, less pollution and less negative environmental impact will all result from people who have jobs that can be done from home, doing those jobs from home.
There are drawbacks — the loss of face-to-face human interaction tops the list. The workplace is its own environment, with rules and relationships and mixing that leads to ideas.
One thing the rapid closure of workplaces led to was a forced adoption of remote communication — multiple variations of internet conference calls with audio and visual. As more people become accustomed to meeting remotely, more meetings will be conducted remotely — it is a more efficient use of time.
Perhaps over time that type of communication will become less rigid and more spontaneous. It has the potential of including more voices as it is easy to bring in a person from a remote location who otherwise would not have traveled to take part in a business meeting.
One way to look at this experience is what have we learned the will lead to cost savings in the way we conduct business in the private and public sector.
This will be critical in the efforts to rebuild the economy. Corporations are looking at whether they need (or if it makes sense) to have large office buildings. On the public side, what services can be provided remotely, lessening the need for office space and large public buildings that require maintenance and eventual replacement?
It is a fact that we often do things one way because we’ve always done them that way. COVID-19 has knocked that train off the track.
What can we do better? What do we want to bring back? What have we learned that we can live without?
COVID-19 is a hardship and most of us have lived lives where we learned from out hardships. Now we just need to do it as a community.