A cynic would say that it is human nature to need someone to hate.
But that ignores the fact that there are many people who don’t hate.
If you ask yourself, why do people hate, it’s hard to come up with an answer. People are driven to act in their self-interest. Does hating fulfill some need or give them some pleasure? On the other hand, people who don’t hate seem to be happier. Hating, in that regard, does not lead you down a path to a better place.
There are incidents across the globe that trigger this discussion every day. In Ellensburg last week, a man stole an LGBTQ+ flag from the Student Union Building, then posted a video of himself burning the flag on social media. Not surprisingly this person was caught and has been charged.
It is hard to mention hate without fear, because the two are intertwined. We don’t like to be afraid so we hate that which we fear.
“Others” have long been feared. Others have included people of different color, ethnic origin or sexual orientation than the majority population. We tend to fixate on our American experience with this but this same scenario plays out with often brutal and deadly consequences in countries all over the world.
It is pleasant to think that as a society we’ve advanced to a point where it is not socially acceptable to hate someone for being an “other.”
In some ways, society’s acceptance of same-sex relationships serves as the poster child for this belief. In the lifetimes of many of us we’ve gone from a society that refused to acknowledge the right of gay people to exist, to “it’s OK if you’re gay as long as you don’t tell anyone,” (don’t ask, don’t tell), to today where a gay couple can go to courthouse and get a marriage certificate just like anyone else.
But if the destination is acceptance of people for who they are, in response to that voice from the back seat, “We’re not there yet.”
Some, at least, have determined that transgender folk cannot come along for the ride.
Across this great land it has been open season on the rights transgender people in state legislatures. The latest focus has been on prohibiting a transgender person from participating in high school girls sports.
The amount of time being devoted to this issue would lead one to believe that transgender individuals have been dominating girls high school sports. Ironically, in many of the states that quickly approved these restrictions, there have been zero incidences of a transgender person competing in a high school girls sport.
This is not about girls sports. If anyone cared to notice, girls sports at the high school level have never been better, whether you evaluate by participation or athleticism.
This is simply about finding an “other” you determine still socially acceptable to hate. Unfortunately, there are people who will think that since it’s OK to isolate and discriminate against transgender people in state legislatures, it’s OK to act against them in public as well.
It is fair to say it is hard for some people to understand what a transgender person is going through. That’s fine. There’s no version of reality where everyone has complete understanding of everyone else.
But that does not mean that ignorance of understanding what someone else is experiencing should be codified into law. That’s not fine.
We can and should accept people to the same extent that we want to be accepted ourselves — that’s a law a state Legislature should take the time to adopt.