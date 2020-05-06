It feels a bit like navigating without a map.
At the end of March, daily life as we knew it was knocked off the rails by the restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 — something people alive today (with the exception of anyone over 100 who survived the 1918 Spanish flu) had never experienced.
In early May we are embarking on another new experiencing, easing back into normal activities while still complying with COVID-19 safety measures. The words controlled, measured and cautious might apply to this process.
Being successful in slowing the spread of COVID-19 has put the county in the position to accelerate the recovery process. The county has applied to the state for the variance. The expectation is the county will hear this week. The challenge is to accelerate the recovery without accelerating the spread of the virus.
Phase 2 allows for barber shops and hair salons to reopen, restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity (among other restrictions), retail to open as long as complying with COVID-19 guidelines, as well as construction, real estate firms, professional services, nonessential manufacturers and pet groomers. Outdoor recreation, golf and state parks opened on Tuesday.
Kittitas County is at 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has been for a few weeks. Yakima County has more than 1,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It is realistic to expect that people in Yakima County, which remains in Phase 1, would come to Kittitas County to enjoy such experiences as a hair cut and a meal at a restaurant.
Just going by the stats, that would seem like Kittitas County’s risk of COVID-19 would increase. Will that matter? Social distancing and the Stay and Home order were not intended to eliminate the virus, but to slow the spread and avoid the health care system being overwhelmed by cases. KVH officials say our hospital is in good shape and equipped to handle more cases. So, if in a week or two or numbers jump to 20 or 30 cases, what do we do? Does it matter if those cases are not severe enough to require hospitalization? We had early cases in this county, but county health and medical officials and the people with the virus, responded effectively and those few early cases did not lead to a wider spiral.
As has been shown across the nation and world, it is critical to keep the virus out of senior and assisted living facilities. Those facilities in Kittitas County have done that exceptionally well. But until there is a vaccine, every step to reopen society will ratchet up the risks to people in these facilities.
Just from observing county residents for the past month-plus, there are things we do well that have helped slow the spread. We social distance pretty well. Generally, people respect each other’s space — if a person craved crowds they’d probably live elsewhere. Mask wearing is far more hit or miss.
If we do receive the variance, the need to be vigilant in complying with social distancing standards, hand washing and mask wearing becomes even greater. But if we get the chance, it will be worth meeting that challenge.