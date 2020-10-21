It’s easy to get lulled into a false sense of seasonal perpetuity about this time of year. Summer tends to blend into a wonderful fall with days gradually cooling, but nothing to worry about quite yet.
And then, boom, the weather app on your phone informs you it’s supposed to snow on Friday.
So, this is your last call to roll up those garden hoses you’ve left on the lawn all summer, that and some more serious winter preparations.
As any one who has lived here for a few years or so can tell you, it can snow in October. There was mid-October snow last year.
It is hard to say if an October flurry is a harbinger for a harsh winter, but the extended forecast for our region indicates the Northwest and northern stretch across the nation may be the only section of the county to get a cold, wet winter — the rest is supposed to be dry.
If that holds true, that’s good news for Kittitas County, which is dependent on winter snowpack for agriculture water supply, but it should be a heads up to people who commute over Snoqualmie Pass and to residents, in general, who still need to do some winterizing.
Here’s a pro tip — if possible, avoid driving over Snoqualmie Pass the first day/night it snows. You would think people would understand that snow was a possibility on a mountain pass but the first snowfall never fails to catch people off guard. The forecast calls for snow on Snoqualmie Pass today.
For those who put their faith in studded tires, they are not allowed until Nov. 1.
Given the amount of money put into Interstate 90 improvements over Snoqualmie Pass over the past decade, you’d think roadway safety would be at a all-time high, but that is not the case.
It is true that there are far few closures due to avalanches thanks to the snow bridge and other work, but drivers not paying attention and not adjusting to the conditions on the road still factor in to collisions, slow downs and closures.
Anyone who travels the pass whether regularly or just on special occasions is advised to track conditions through the state Department of Transportations website and by following Snoqualmie Pass DOT on Twitter.
The one unadulterated win in terms of communication and technology advancements has been in terms of informing drivers of changing road conditions. The DOT and the State Patrol, as well, do extremely well in this area.
People complain about paying taxes, but whatever small slice goes to the person managing the DOT Twitter accounts is money well spent.
We all knew it would happen eventually, but winter may be on its way. If nothing else, find that knit cap you threw in the closet last spring.