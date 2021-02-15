On Sunday a hospital in Walla Walla recalculated this state out of an untenable and embarrassing situation.
The state was in the position of justifying how Kittitas County, a county of under 50,000 residents with fewer than 30 active COVID cases, belonged in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan while far more populated areas of the state with far more cases could safely advance into Phase 2.
It was an entirely nonsensical position the state found itself in courtesy of coupling Kittitas County with Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties (and a few others) in the South Central Region.
The South Central Region fares the worst of all regions in the state’s system of metrics used to determine when an area can advance in the reopening plan — primarily due to the numbers in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties.
The rationale for the regions seems to be health care systems — as in all the counties in the South Central Region make use of each others medical facilities so shortage of intensive care beds in one county impacts the needs of the other counties.
Portions of health care for a rural county such as Kittitas are regional — in that there are specialty cares and surgical services not available here that we must travel to receive elsewhere. But a Kittitas County resident is as likely or more likely to go to a King County medical facility than Yakima. And if it’s extreme urgent need, if a person has a choice, he or she almost always selects King County.
Given that Kittitas County is westward oriented, particularly in terms of movement of people, it should be part of King County’s region, but that’s unlikely to happen — Snoqualmie Pass is as much of a cultural barrier to King County residents as it is to some Kittitas County residents.
Kittitas County is it’s own deal. We have some agriculture, but not the scale of Yakima. We don’t have huge, labor intensive agriculture and food processing (outside of Twin Cities) operations that have been the most difficult to manage in terms of COVID outbreaks.
Our largest employer and most dense concentration of population is Central Washington University and CWU students have done exceptionally well complying with COVID safety protocols and not being the cause of community spread.
County officials are advocating the county be attached to the region north of us, which includes Chelan, Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties. That would create a large landmass region (already has three of the four largest counties in the state by acreage) and continue to present the problem of multiple counties reliant on factors in other counties that they don’t control.
Right now it looks like a better fit, but if you’re going to group counties for this purpose it seems unwieldy to expand past three — with Kittitas, Chelan, Douglas probably being the best fit.
Phase 2 helps in that it eases some restrictions on businesses, although many restaurants and bars had found creative solutions to “open air dining.” Phase 2 means you won’t have to wear a parka while dining out, but there are still restrictions on capacity, people per table, etc.
It should also open up some more opportunities for high school sports. Under Phase 1, cross county was the only “winter” sport (under the restructured sport seasons) that had the full go-ahead.
Moderate-risk sports allowed up Phase 2 include softball, baseball, volleyball and bowling. Of course, nothing says baseball season in Kittitas County like snow on the field.
At the moment, sports such as football and basketball are classified as high-risk. Outside of the high school, the move to Phase 2 should clear the way for youth baseball/softball to start planning for play this spring.
With the vaccination continuing to roll out, hopefully, we’re moving out of these scenarios but it seems likely we will continue to need to make the best of the situation for the foreseeable future. For that we need the state to do better.