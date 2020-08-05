For fun over the next few days in this lovely weather, take a walk through the business core where you live.
All of us in Kittitas County live in towns that almost exclusively feature small businesses, typically owned by an individual or family.
You will notice that they are all trying to survive in difficult times. They will have signs posted asking customers to wear faces masks. Depending on the type of business they may have some type of shielding at cash registers.
The employees will be wearing masks and constantly cleaning and trying to maintain a safe environment for staff and customers.
If you ask any owner or staff if this is how they want to operate a business, the answer would be no.
No one wants to operate their business under the type of restrictions required to slow the spread of COVID-19. No business owner wants to see their revenue dramatically decreased. No employee wants to take a pay cut or get laid off.
This applies across the entire spectrum of humanity. No one wants to do this, whether Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Independent or any other political party you can name.
But these people are doing this because there is a pandemic spreading in our community and the world in which we live. There is no vaccine at the moment and no treatment guaranteed to fend off potentially fatal consequences. Public health officials, using the best information available, are recommending actions to slow the spread and save lives.
Are these business owners doing this in order to be singled out or celebrated?
Nope. They are during their jobs, trying to grind out a living and remain critical components of our community.
Are these people being singled out and supported by elected leaders?
Nope. There’s no political capital to be gained by standing with these business owners at this moment.
But the reality is there are far, far more of these business owners toughing it out than there are those crying out.
They are finding themselves in positions they never previously contemplated and they’re getting creative. These are not the best of times but some of the ideas that come out of it may be beneficial for years to come.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the deaths of 18 Kittitas County residents have been attributed to COVID-19. These people resided in assisted-living facilities — the population most vulnerable to the virus.
The deaths have come in the past few weeks. Prior to that people would dismiss COVID-19 by pointing out there had been no deaths in Kittitas County. Now those people dismiss the deaths as people who did not have long to live. I would encourage anyone who missed the story, to read Karl Holappa’s article on the death of Ronald “Buck” McKinney (https://bit.ly/30umOym), and see if it changes your comfort level with COVID-19 deaths.
We are living with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future. We get through this together. If you want to know how that happens, stop by any of the businesses working their tails off to pull it off.