How to make controversial observations that family, friends, colleagues, and fellow Democrats reject?
Having offered similar views online, I’ve received combustive reactions: “Putin dupe!” “Alt-righter!” “Trumpist!” Or, the genteel version: “Anti anti-Trump leftist,” a tag coined by the self-same journalist who once argued Trump would make a better president than his fellow Republicans.
My contentious views: (1) the time seems ripe to ask whether the Russia collusion story was a dirty political trick; (2) Democrats need to return to their anti-war roots.
The genesis: Fusion GPS hired “super spy” Christopher Steele after the Democratic law firm, Perkins Coie, had hired Fusion on behalf of the Clinton campaign. Fusion invoiced Perkins Coie separately for Steele’s services, suggesting that someone from Camp Hillary had directed Fusion to use Steele (journalist Lee Smith calls Steele an “avatar” who, as a former MI6 man, could launder rumors). Using mysterious sources — none from his MI6 days — Steele fed allegations to government agencies and media outlets. Some of the latter published stories on supposed Russia collusion before the election. CIA chief John Brennan may have pushed similar material.
Two constituencies stood to benefit: Democrats and neoconservatives, the latter having deemed Trump weak on foreign policy. The idea was to defeat Trump at the polls but the narrative crested after he won. Again and again, intelligence officials leaked supposedly damning information to an eager media that despised Trump and sought a ratings bonanza.
Thanks to the $40 million Mueller investigation — conducted by DOJ’s best and brightest team — a team that employed maximal force — we know that countless Steele-inspired media “bombshells” were false. Manafort never masterminded a collusion scheme; Rosneft never bribed Page; Cohen never went to Prague; Papadopoulos never asked Russians for emails; Alfa Bank’s server never connected Putin with Trump; Trump never ordered the RNC to soften its Ukraine plank; neither Corsi nor Stone had backchannels to Wikileaks, despite pretense.
Inspector General Horowitz’s report tells more. Precisely as Devon Nunes claimed, the Steele dossier played “a central and essential role” in the FBI’s case for a FISA warrant on Carter Page. Meanwhile, the FBI failed to corroborate Steele’s allegations. By January 2017, indeed, the FBI knew that most of the allegations — including the pee tape — were untrue. Steele’s principal subsource had testified he’d made some allegations in jest and/or while intoxicated.
House Democrats have since impeached Trump on charges he extorted Ukraine to investigate a rival. The charges have merit, yet Democrats overplay them by tying them to Russiagate. Rep. Pelosi: “all roads lead to Putin”; Rep. Raskin: “are we going to be allowing the president … to be working with Vladimir Putin’s SuperPAC?”; Rep. Stanton: Trump “helped Putin and Russia.”
Worse: Democrats tie impeachment to Cold War assumptions. Ukrainians “fight the Russians there,” argues impeachment lawyer, Pamela Karlan, “so we don’t have to fight them here.” Few Democrats could have differentiated Donbass from Crimea in 2015, when Obama withheld Javelin missiles (stoking conflict, he believed, would be counter-productive). The standoff has changed minimally, yet Democrats portray Ukraine as an existential matter. Never mind the deterrence capacity of our 28 NATO co-members backed by an EU economy twelve-fold bigger than Russia’s.
Trump does himself no favor by speaking well of Putin. Yet his policies evoke the very Cold War that Democrats once opposed: fattening a bloated defense budget; withdrawing from INF and Open Skies treaties; threatening withdrawal from START; authorizing cyber attacks against Russia; authorizing missiles for Ukraine; holding war exercises near Russia’s border; sending tanks to Estonia; blocking a Russian pipeline into Germany; approving multiple rounds of sanctions that go beyond Congressional mandates; provoking war with Russia-allied Iran; promoting a coup in Venezuela; the list continues. Should it surprise us that Mikhail Gorbachev warns of catastrophic war in the making?
In future columns, I will discuss Russiagate more fully. For now, I agree with Glenn Greenwald. In touting collusion, journalists pushed Trump in hawkish directions at odds with his campaign positions; gave legitimacy to his attacks on the press; and spawned an impeachment saga that may well give him an electoral boost.
Will Trump’s Iran debacle make Democrats dovish again rather than allies of the military-industrial behemoth? One can hope … for all the world.
Left and Right is a column provided by Central Washington University to represent a variety of political viewpoint. Daniel Herman is a history professor at CWU.