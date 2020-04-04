In the presidential coronavirus briefings the phrase “silent war” is being used. In this life or death fight we are all in it as soldiers of a different ilk who are on the front lines of combat: doctors, nurses, health care professionals, sheriffs, police, supermarket cashers, stockers, truckers; the many who pass products through windows and doors to keep the engine of commerce chugging along. I salute you.
Listening to the daily briefs there is a glaring absence of one fact. The importance of faith. It is more important than any sanitary rule. What is it? The ability of God to supernaturally protect us. Our individual faith! Here I speak about faith in God and his goodness. If you don’t see God in all this look more closely. Fear of death is No. 1 on the list of fears. The majority of Americans believe in God. So belief is not the core issue that gets God to move to perform his promises. Many Christians miss the importance of our confession. For a Christian confession is three times as important as belief in activating the promises of his protection. For instance: Psalm 103: 2-5 and Psalm 91. What are you confessing that others are hearing? Is it death or life? Psalm 18:21 states: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.”
Like all of us I have faced death. And at such times our open confession and silent thoughts are critical to outcome. Because fear, if indulged in will overtake us all. I have endured like all of us who are self quarantining and isolating. Just talk to a Vietnam veteran about isolation. He will be able to share a lot about people distancing themselves from us who fought in South East Asia so many years ago; about social distancing. It was quite painful, and many committed suicide.
So, if your isolation during this battle is driving you crazy than watch your confession because it is critical in making it through this battle safely. Divine help is available. It is up to you to call for it. But not all will like your confession. Mike from MyPillow drew enemy fire when he talked about his faith and the need to pray. God bless him and let more show his courage.
Ellensburg, a Vietnam veteran