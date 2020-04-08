COVID-19 may be showing future of public education
Remote school right now maybe the answer to a taxpayers’ dream. Now that every district in this state and many other states have been forced to use the technology we as taxpayers are required to pay for, maybe we can actually use this in the future to cut the demand for more new schools and more teachers.
Vision a future where students work from home 3 1/2 days a week and report one day a week for classroom testing and a 1/2 day a week to get future assignments. Think of the volume of seats this would open in our schools. And with no extra teachers. What a win win this would be. We would no longer need four new schools in 20 years and eliminate the need to keep tearing down existing buildings and replacing them.
Time for the federal government to take a look at this as a method of the future. Everyone screams green — this eliminates the 90 cars a day that pass the school buses everyday on their way to the same school building. And that’s another way to bring money to the district. Every parent signs an agreement to either use the bus or not use the bus. This stops all those unnecessary school bus routes where only a day or two a week you put your kid on the bus and the rest of the time you drive them.
This virus has exposed many things in education:
No. 1 You as a parent can now put prayer back in school
No. 2 You as a parent can put discipline back in school.
No. 3 You teachers as a teacher can sit back and teach a few hours a day online which in turn increases your current wages per hour. The red shirt march last fall brought wages as high as $117,000 a year to local teachers for nine months work. Now that’s about seven months work but I bet come fall the red shirts will be marching again for more money and a strike and our fall ballot will have another money grab for M&O Levy which by the way every school in this district should be repaired and spotless after 3 1/2 months of no students!
And for you non-teachers, take a look at your school taxes on your property tax Statement and see how much you are not getting paid to teach your own children.