Since President Trump is testing the waters regarding defunding Social Security benefits (retirement and disability) by suspending payroll deductions, does everyone have enough banked to survive without those benefits?
For example, a young father with two small children and a wife who stays home caring for them; if you become unable to work, do you have enough banked to support your family? If you do, great, no worries; if not, a vote for President Trump could threaten your family if you become disabled.
Do you rely on Social Security in retirement? If not, awesome; if you do need that money, how will you survive if President Trump eliminates or reduces your benefit significantly? I have a feeling we are going to find out.
Michele Donahue
Ellensburg