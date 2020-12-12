Yay for The Daily Record!
We are so fortunate to have a local newspaper. Journalists have a code of ethics which include the principles of truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity, impartiality, and fairness to name a few.
Thanks to the column and editorial December 10 “The need for quality information” and “Right to our own reality?”, representing timely, local discussions about relevant issues written with integrity.
Having waded through the past few years in a sense of bewildered disbelief, The Record has been there providing vetted national news, letters from residents (including this one), and thoughtful and relevant editorials and columns.
Punditry entertainment prevailing on media like Fox News and newcomer Newsmax, are polarizing everything. A "pundit" is a "person who gives opinions in an authoritative manner" according to a dictionary definition. There is no ‘code of ethics’ to be a pundit.
How did this upwelling of pundit radio and cable media happen?
It may be due to the removal of The Fairness Doctrine of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Introduced in 1949, this policy required the holders of broadcast licenses to both present controversial issues of public importance and to do so in a manner that was honest, equitable, and balanced, thus ensuring a diversity of viewpoints.
The FCC eliminated the policy in 1987.
The Fairness Doctrine required that broadcasters devote some of the airtime to discussing matters of public interest and to air contrasting views. The demise of this FCC rule has been considered by some to be a contributing factor for the rising level of party polarization in the United States. Go to wikipedia.com and search "fairness doctrine".
Courts have “ruled unanimously in 1969 that the Fairness Doctrine was not only constitutional but essential to democracy. The public airwaves should not just express the opinions of those who can pay for air time; they must allow the electorate to be informed about all sides of controversial issues."
I think we all agree that to be a responsible citizen and to vote responsibly, a person must invest in accurate sources offering factual news and vetted journalism.
It’s time to bring back The Fairness Doctrine. Punditry should not be allowed to poison society with disinformation and conspiracy.
We have a vital, ethical resource in our local newspaper. Please support The Daily Record with a subscription today.