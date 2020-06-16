Changes impacting the way readers access Daily Record content will be implemented beginning this coming Monday.
Starting on June 22, Daily Record content for Mondays will only appear online, accessed on the newspaper’s website, www.dailyrecordnews.com.
The print product will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. With few exceptions, the Daily Record’s Monday content will only be available online.
The other significant change is the Daily Record is implementing a paywall. A paywall means, readers will need a subscription to access Daily Record content. All Daily Record subscribers have access to online content under their current print/online subscription.
The paywall will allow readers to access two articles a month for free — accessing the second article will require the reader to submit an email address. The third article will require a subscription.
Not all articles will be behind the paywall. Articles concerning public health and safety announcements will be available to all. For example, COVID-19 stories will not be behind the paywall, and stories like the manhunt for a murder suspect causing the closure of public lands would not be behind a paywall. During wildfire season, breaking news about fires will not be behind the paywall.
The transition to online delivery of content is an ongoing national trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
While there remains a core of our readership who prefers a print product, far more people access Daily Record content online than do in the print product. Newer generations of readers have no attachment to print and expect all information to be available online.
Like all private businesses, newspapers are adjusting to restrictions imposed by the pandemic, both in the way we gather information and distribute it. There are lessons we are learning that will be implement going forward even after the pandemic eases.
The Daily Record is a community paper devoted to the what is occurring in Kittitas County. Typically that would mean a lot of event coverage, particularly during the summer. That is not happening this summer. The entirety of the local high school and Central Washington University sports season also was lost this spring.
Much of this content would typically be in our Monday paper. We will still provide that content, it will just be online.
Assuming (hoping) fall sports recommence in the fall, Saturday sporting events will still be covered and posted online. On Monday’s subscribers will receive an email newsletter with links to Monday’s local news and sports content. Links to the top Associated Press articles will also be included.
All changes being implemented are designed at keeping the Daily Record a viable business so it can fulfill its purpose in serving the community.