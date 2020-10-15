I like to tell people that if you read something you find objectionable on the opinion page then the page has done its job.
A newspaper opinion page is an anachronism in today’s segregated media environment. It is not an opinion silo like a cable TV channel where you only hear voices that agree with yours. The opinion page is a comparatively open forum where you will read the views of your neighbors, some of whom you will not agree with.
Whether this type of forum is still desired or valued is open for debate. Those cable TV opinion silos that get disparaged by grumpy opinion page editors are very popular and profitable. It turns out people like to spend time listening to views that support and reinforce their own, rather than views that challenge or conflict with their own.
But along with being an anachronism, newspaper opinion pages are tradition bound. Chances are newspaper opinion pages will continue as places of conflicting voices until there are no more newspaper opinion pages.
I do not use the phrase “free and open” forum when describing an opinion page because there are restrictions, there always have been restrictions.
The restrictions primarily concern length of letters and frequency of publication. The Daily Record has a liberal length policy — 400 words is at the top of range allowed, with most capping at 250. The one letter per calendar month restriction is more or less industry standard. Some papers limit topics, such as prohibiting election endorsement letters. The Daily Record does not do that. Some papers will discourage, if not prohibit, letters on contentious issues such as abortion. The Daily Record does not do that.
Our preference is for letters on local issues, but people will write about national issues that impact locally. We do not run letters from people who live outside Kittitas County who are writing about a national issue. If a person lives outside the county, but is writing about something taking place inside the county, we do run that.
In addition to the letters, we publish thumbs (up or down) on Saturdays.
And it is the thumbs column that has been a source of questions and concerns of late.
First a little background, the thumbs column was envisioned as a forum for people to give a shout out to something they thought was cool or a person who did something nice that might not get noticed. It’s also a chance to give the raspberry to bad deeds.
The preference was for nothing longer than a sentence, or two at most, but there were no restrictions on frequency. To be blunt, frequency was not an issue. Many weeks few thumbs were submitted leaving the space to be filled with the nowhere near as interesting “staff submitted” thumbs.
Over the past couple of months, the thumbs column has changed and become far more political with people either giving the up or down to other people for views they had expressed on the opinion page.
It’s also become more popular with some people submitting thumbs every week, and in some cases more than one thumb a week.
There have been some complaints. To those who have raised questions about thumb submitters violating rules, well, there were few rules to violate.
The question is whether the thumbs column needs rules. At the minimum heading forward, people will be limited to one thumb a week — that is more a reflection of the finite nature of space on the page. I will crack down a bit harder on length as well — strive to keep them at sentence.
Otherwise, I am inclined to letting this ride out through the November election. (Admittedly, it may be a naive belief that the vitriol will abate post Nov. 3.) Odds are, people will be annoyed by something in the thumbs column over the next few weeks. In other words, business as usual on the opinion page.