Our golden retriever Emily just doesn’t get this social distancing thing. She is a hugger, an equal opportunity hugger. Young, old, male, female, black, white, Republican, Democrat … it doesn’t matter.
Her first line of attack is to torpedo into a person’s crotch creating undeniable surprise. Most people, not all, reject this and therefore she settles for a side hug leaning hard into her victim. If this is tolerated then she further expresses her deep love for this person, stranger or not, by trying to get in a lick or two. She simply can’t hold her licker. Something goes off in her brain when she sees a human and she just can’t help it. And as a health educator, I know what that something is. It’s oxytocin and she is loaded with it!
Oxytocin is a hormone secreted by the posterior lobe of the pituitary gland, a pea-sized structure at the base of the brain. It’s sometimes known as the “cuddle hormone” or the “love hormone,” because it is released when people snuggle up or bond socially, and may I add, when they get or receive a welcomed hug. Oxytocin along with dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins are the quartet responsible for our happiness.
Many events can trigger these neurotransmitters, but rather than being in the “passenger seat,” there are ways that we can intentionally cause them to flow, such as hugging, sometimes referred to as a handshake from the heart.
Now, like Emily, I’m a hugger. I too would hug anyone if I thought they might be receptive. I might need a shock collar or a leash when I see a familiar face in the grocery store in order to keep me six feet away from him or her. My brother Jim on the other hand … let me just say that he has been preparing for this social distancing thing his whole life. If there are hugs being passed out at a family gathering, he becomes Waldo and everyone wonders, “Where’s Jimmy?”
Science suggests that Emily and I might be on to something. Cogent scientific research has long studied the effects of touch (# hugs) on human health throughout the aging process. The conclusion is nearly unanimous that hugging has many positive psychological and physical benefits such as lowering blood pressure and heart rate, lowering levels of cortisol (that bad stress hormone), boosting self-esteem and reducing feelings of depression or loneliness to name a few.
Virginia Satir, famed American author and family therapist once said, “We need four hugs a day for survival. We need eight hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth.” While that may sound like a lot of hugs, it seems that many hugs are better than not enough.
EGADS! So, what are we to do? Air hugs six feet away or virtual hugs over the internet don’t seem to cut it yet are so critical to our current survival. We rightly isolate from human contact. And if we do go out, we need to stay six feet apart, now with homemade masks that hide our emotions and at least for my wife and I make us look like out of work retirement age former hippie baby boomers who can’t afford their marijuana so they decide to start robbing grocery stores. It seems that it is we who have mutated and not the virus.
Our oxytocin and serotonin levels are at stake. Again, what are we to do? Let’s keep on hugging. May we start by wrapping our arms around ourselves in a long squeeze as we mindfully affirm that we are created in God’s image and if we’re good enough for God, then we’re good enough for anyone…just as we are… with all our imperfections. And perhaps we should go outside and hug nature and mindfully praise God for the incredible rhythm of new life as the trees and flowers are getting ready to explode in all their glory.
And since hugs don’t have to be physical all the time, let’s take our cues from people all over the planet who have figured out how to release their brains’ happiness neurotransmitters by validating love and concern for others with hug texts, love letters, poems, creative songs and dances on the internet, gifts, donations, collective clapping from windows for health care workers, family Zoom meetings, drive- by conversations from cars…and oh my, the list goes on.
Indeed, we are designed for relationships and we all have an immense need to be hugged. Amazing resourcefulness and creativity abound to keep us connected as this strange and scary pandemic has changed the way we do life together. I hope and pray that we can hit the re-set button when some scientists kick the crap out of this nasty virus with a cure and we can get back to hugging the way God intended … by releasing that Oxytocin in a giant, warm physical embrace. In the meantime, Emily keeps on doing her thing in social isolation. I think I’ll let her lick my face.
Ken Briggs is a Professor Emeritus at Central Washington University and a frequent speaker throughout the state on a variety of wellness issues.