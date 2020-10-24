I wanted to offer my unsolicited thoughts and opinions regarding Molly Jones’ post. And the decision to accept her resignation by the Ellensburg Downtown Association. I am hoping it is something we can learn from as a community, as well as help us be more in touch with our humanity and begin looking at individuals not as an R or a D, right or wrong, but as a person. Because we all care. We might go about things differently, but different doesn’t mean it’s wrong. It’s wrong for you but not the other person.
As I am sure you all know I faced a similar situation back in August. The backlash and hateful comments thrown my way by individuals in our community were hurtful and ugly. And although some of you may have even had your opinions and shared or talked about them privately, or who knows, you may have chimed in on Facebook, Instagram, and TicTok. Do you think it was right? I was lucky to have had an amazing amount of support from good friends and family. And even from others that may not have agreed with what was done. I am hoping Molly is receiving the same type of support. I can tell you from experience when so many freely pass judgement and let the “ugly” out, it affects you in ways you could never imagine.
It is so easy to forget when we are sitting behind the safety of our keyboards passing judgement, that those we are so freely judging are human beings, they feel, they think, they regret and they hurt!
Initially when I first saw the post, I was angry, and I shared it on Facebook. But, I immediately had second thoughts to my reaction and deleted the post. I instantly regretted treating someone the exact same way I was treated. I felt Molly’s, pain, and the hurt of being judged an awful human being by so many. I had to take a moment and think, was she really what is being portrayed in the video? And my answer was, “of course not” Although I don’t know Molly personally I have followed the EDA on Facebook for sometime. I watched Molly’s videos you could see her passion and desire to bring positive attention to our beautiful downtown. I firmly believe she wanted the absolute best for our community.
She is a member of our community, she made a mistake! Instead of being judge, jury and executioner, we should be rallying around her and supporting her with understanding and compassion. She is already suffering the consequences of her actions. Why do we need to make it worse? Do we have the right to be angry? Of course we do! But piling hurt and shame on her is not the way to go. After all she is only human, and, no one is perfect. How can one teach compassion without first showing it?
As for the decision of the EDA, I had secretly hoped that there had been a way to coach and help Molly mend the fences broken by the words spoken. But, I also know that is not always an option. If the EDA offered the option of accepting her letter of resignation, it was a good move for Molly. She will not have to explain a termination.
If I had any advice to offer Molly it would be. Hold your head up! Walk proud! This situation does not define you. You are stronger than you think! It’s OK to hurt! Let how you come out on the other end be what defines you, not the act itself. It will get easier, in time. You know who you are, and those that matter know it as well. Finally, time heals all things.
For the rest of us we should keep this in mind.
Mathew 7:1-2: “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you” Something we could all do better with.
Debbie Tierney is the co-owner of Whipsaw Brewing in Ellensburg.