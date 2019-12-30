On Dec. 12, I attended the Ellensburg Planning Commission meeting regarding the annexation of Currier Creek and the greater surrounding area including Reecer Creek Road and Dry Creek Road. Though the annexation does not directly impact my neighborhood or me, I continue to be concerned about changing farm land into homes without regard to the people who live there, the rural nature of Ellensburg, or the fact that that rural character is the reason many people move here.
All the people who live on Dry Creek Road, less one who was not available, are against annexation. There was one man, Dr. Linder, who does not live there but owns acreage in the area who would like to be annexed. He was the sole supporter of annexation, but would have been happy with just having his property annexed and leaving the rest of Dry Creek county.
Ultimately, the Planning Commission decided to annex the whole area, including Dry Creek Road, with two commission members dissenting. My understanding is that Hannah Road and an additional section of Dry Creek Road were included in the original annexation proposal.
However, the majority of residents on Hannah and that section of Dry Creek Road expressed their opposition to being annexed and the city took them out. Both of those areas are much more urban (though still retaining some of the rural character we have come to love) than the area of Dry Creek in question. The advisory committee’s arguments for including the whole Dry Creek area in the annexation included such fallacious arguments as “the area will be developed anyway so we might as well do it now.”
Why that argument did not count for Hannah Road and the other part of Dry Creek Road was never explained. Another argument was that the more houses we build, the more likely we will get affordable housing. This has yet to be shown within Ellensburg or the county.
In addition, affordable housing should be placed within walking distance of critical shopping like grocery stores. There is no grocery store within walking distance of the proposed area.
A third argument put forward by the commission was that the county standards are not up to city standards for building. Apparently, this has been an issue for Currier Creek from the beginning. It seems to me that if the county code is not up to good safety standards or best practices, that code should be updated.
There are several problems with annexing this area aside from the fact that the people who live there do not want to be annexed.
The biggest one is flooding. Most of the area is in floodplain. Of course, flooding has shown itself to be a problem in Currier Creek, BlackHorse, and other locations. All the houses along Dry Creek have been built two feet above floodplain.
In addition, there was no discussion of the possible impacts of climate change in the floodplain or of the water issue here in the Yakima River Basin.
We cannot keep adding people, all of whom need water, until we know how much water we have longterm. It is not sustainable.
In short, I ask that the City Council reconsider annexation of this area and annex Currier Creek,the area northwest of University and Reecer Creek and leave the southeast part of Dry Creek out of the city. Ifnecessary, Dr.Linder’s land could also be annexed while leaving the rest alone.
Marte Fallshore is an Ellensburg resident.