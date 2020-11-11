As we move into the holiday season, it becomes essential that we spread kindness — but not COVID-19. This is the time of year when families and friends come together to share in the holiday spirit. As we do, we must keep in mind the importance of protecting our families and friends, especially those who are most vulnerable to the virus that causes COVID-19.
With that in mind, we are encouraging all residents of Kittitas County to follow the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) guidelines to support a recovery that lasts. Our ability to gather and keep our businesses and schools open depends on collective efforts to curb the virus. So, please join us in keeping our community healthy by continuing to do the following:
• Cover your nose and mouth
One thing we have learned in the course of this pandemic is that we are most effective in responding to the virus when we work collaboratively. Throughout the challenges of the past nine months, CWU and KCPHD have remained steadfast partners in promoting proper behavior and following best practices for combating the virus. We have moved in lockstep when it comes to everything from testing to reporting cases to responding to outbreaks. We will continue to do so.
We are one community, and COVID-19 knows no boundaries. We will only be able to control the spread of the virus if we continue working together, as one community.
So, in the spirit of this season, let us suggest a few early New Year’s resolutions:
• Review your guest list and make considerations for guests who might be high risk, and talk to friends and family about expectations.
• Consider having your gatherings outside because outside is always better than inside. Can you have a bonfire instead of sitting around a fireplace? Do you have a patio heater?
• Ask guests to monitor their health two weeks prior to the holiday gathering.
• Have the conversation with your guests that anyone who is showing symptoms, even those that appear that morning, should reconsider attending.
• Consider self-quarantining. Think about staying home the two weeks prior to the holiday so you don’t become the person spreading the virus at your event.
• Clean, clean, and clean some more. Clean thoroughly before, during, and after each visit.
Let us make sure this holiday season is a safe and healthy one. In the spirit of giving, let us give the gift of being careful and doing what we can to ensure the safety of our cherished friends and family. Spread kindness and not COVID-19!
Best wishes for a happy holiday season,
James L. Gaudino is the president of Central Washington University. Dr. Mark Larson is the Kittitas County Public Health Department Health Officer