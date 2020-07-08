This is part of a series of columns Heather Stewman is writing about racism in society and our community.
We are living in a time of great turmoil, which by its very nature is also a time of great opportunity. When the voices of the marginalized and oppressed rise to a volume that garners national attention, there are a variety of responses that we, as a nation may choose. One type of response involves dismissing those voices outright, and ignoring experiences unfamiliar to us.
Another involves listening up to a certain point, then reframing the narratives and requests those voices bring into more “reasonable” language — and in doing so, diluting the severity of the problems that exist. Another involves attempting to quench the tension with messages of peace and love, and asking, “Can’t we all just get along?” Still another involves coming to the table with open hearts, open minds, and a willingness to learn, then taking appropriate steps to right the wrongs.
What would it look like to make things right? For Native Americans? For African Americans? For Americans of Latinx descent? For Asian Americans? What would it look like to begin to untangle the imperialist ideologies that our country was founded upon from the notion of equality that we claim to hold dear? What would it look like to start counting people of color, in our own hearts and minds, as whole beings with attendant value, rather than beings with three-fifths of a voice so easily suppressed and dismissed?
I am not qualified to answer those questions, but I do have some inklings about what they might entail. None of us will ever really know until we, as a nation, have made a consistent, concerted effort to bring all of the parties to the table, open up dialogue about the issues, and listen. Listen. Listen. Listen. Knowing that listening is just the start. After listening, any kind of lasting peace can only be forged in the fire of repentance — which is defined in both religious and secular texts as embodying both sorrow for actions, as well as changes in choices going forward. From that point, it will require open hearts and minds to begin to dialogue about solutions.
Can you imagine what that would look like on a national scale? Can you imagine the healing that could take place? The true and lasting peace that could be forged? The fabric of a nation strengthened in actual unity, rather than fraying at the seams under the weight of ongoing oppression —oppression that by nature values the power and position of the majority over the voices and experiences of the minority? It is possible — but we have to choose the (harder) road less traveled in order to get there.
Consider post-war Germany. Do you suppose that the red, white, and black flags of the Third Reich still fly freely? That the swastika is openly embraced as a symbol of national pride? That monuments to Hitler grace its highways and byways as homage to his military prowess? That German citizens fight to display these embodiments of racism, internment, slavery, and genocide because it’s an important part of their history? Nein. Does removing those relics erase Hitler’s role in history? Natürlich nicht. The realities of who Hitler was, what he stood for, as well as what he and his henchmen did are burned into our collective conscience — as well as our history books and museums. Which is where his likeness and ideals belong, so that we never make those mistakes again.
Our collective conscience is far more blunted in the United States. We have chosen to elevate the likenesses, ideals, and symbols of malevolent men to high places — places of status, esteem, and prestige. And in so doing, we have openly declared that they are worthy of our attention and honor. Perhaps the first conversation that should be convened at our collective table is a discussion about what our various monuments in various forms symbolize to each part of our citizenry, and making some decisions together about where those monuments belong. This, I believe, is another important part of the path forward, and holds great promise in changing the course of American culture for each person within its borders. “When (we) know better, (we must) do better.” — Maya Angelou.
Heather Stewman