Editor’s note: This is part of a series of columns written by Heather Stewman addressing issues of racism in the community and society.
Intimidation has always been the language of oppression, and continues to be the tool of bullies and abusers world-wide. Some forms of intimidation are overt, making them more easily recognizable, and their messages easy to interpret — hate language spray-painted onto homes and vehicles, or shouted from protected sidelines. Symbols, flags, monuments, and mantras that champion the dominance of one particular group at the sacrifice of others. Acts of violence perpetrated at varying degrees of severity, including torture and homicide. Threats of acts of violence communicated through open displays of power, including weapons of all kinds.
Though these overt acts may or may not be targeted at a particular individual, the message is universal: beware — what happens to this one can happen to anyone. What happens to this one can happen to you. Get back in your place. Do as you’re told. Engage in free speech, but not too loudly. Submit to the person or people in authority, regardless of the thoughts or intents of their heart(s). Accept the status quo, and recognize just how good you’ve got it. Remember what you love about this person ... profession ... town ... country. And if you don’t, if you won’t, this is what awaits you. Put up and shut up.
If the membership of the targeted group doesn’t appropriately respond and acquiesce to the overt tactics, then the covert cavalry is often called in to render defeat. The methodologies of psychological warfare are too many to describe in this short piece, but I’ve included some examples here. Do you recognize any of them?
Undermining the target by attacking various aspects of his or her nature (making him or her unworthy of anyone’s concern). Perpetrating repeated character assassinations against the target (undermining his or her credibility, eroding morale, and delegitimizing the issues at hand). Dismissing or denying the target’s versions of events (reframing the problem as the target’s, rather than the oppressor’s, diverting attention from a closer inspection of the oppressor’s narrative). Propagandizing the actions of the oppressor as being for the “good of the order” (to legitimize the oppressor’s message, while at the same time demonizing the target for lack of compliance). Draining away the target’s strength through the sheer volume and redundancy of attack at various levels (to bring about surrender or retreat).
Ultimately, the target either collapses under the weight of attack, continues to fight in hopes of bringing about truth and justice in the present situation, or leaves the situation in search of safety. In one sense, the oppressor wins — the target is either too weakened to fight anymore, too discredited to be considered, or out of the picture altogether.
Yet in another sense, the target wins too — growing indomitable internal fortitude, sharing a deeper sense of humanity and community with others, etching a stronger sense of value and worth in the soul, and the strength that comes from doing the heavy lifting of procuring freedom. An added benefit for the target, depending on your worldview, is the knowledge that while justice may be delayed or denied on this side, one day the oppressor will face his or her Maker, and give an account for actions both seen and unseen.
Another part of the path forward is taking a look at the narratives in your own heart, and asking yourself if those narratives are aligned with oppression — overt or covert. Seek out the factual basis for what you find. Invite parties impacted by those narratives into conversation to seek a fuller understanding. And if you can’t count members of those groups among your actual friends — not the acquaintances you check off in your mind or verbally claim in order to up the value of your diverse-friend-group card — then perhaps it’s time to expand your horizons.
There’s no shame in shining a light into your own heart, and seeing what you find — even if what you find is ugly. There should be conviction, however, about taking steps to deal with the ugly, so that our world may come to reflect the beauty that it’s meant to reflect.
Heather Stewman is an Ellensburg resident.