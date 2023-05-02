Elise Herman - new

Parents of teens know that this is a tough time for their kids, and many experts point to smartphones and social media as contributing to the worsening mental health of young people.

Recent research has shown that social media is not just related to depression, anxiety and loneliness, but can cause these issues. It should be noted that no one should be on social media until age 13 (it is against the rules as well as potentially harmful), and the later a teen starts with it, the better.

Dr. Elise Herman is a (mostly) retired pediatrician after 28 years in private practice and three years at Kittitas Valley Healthcare.

