I am adding my voice to the support for reversing the school district superintendent’s decision to reassign the district librarians to other roles and discontinue the school library programs as we’ve known them. In my opinion there is an egregious lack of transparency from the superintendent and the Board of Education regarding this decision.
On Feb. 25, Superintendent Haberer met with the certified teacher-librarians for both the middle and high schools, and informed them their positions were being eliminated, and that they would be reassigned. Subsequently all district librarians were informed they, too,are being reassigned. At the March 9 school board meeting, the superintendent explained she hopes to reinstate the positions and library programs (albeit “reimagined”)in two years, when funding is more stable. She sites reduced enrollment during COVID as one cause of the current shortfall. A potential $3 million deficit is frequently touted without supporting budgetary documents. Two facts come to mind.
1. As has been pointed out in recent Board of Education public comment, history has proven that only 10% of school libraries are reinstated after elimination. (Letter dated March 4, 2022, from Sarah Logan, Washington Library Association Board Member, School Library Division)
2.The citizens of Ellensburg recently passed two levies intended to (a) cover critical needs and staffing not covered by state and federal funding and (b) funding and replacement of necessary instructional technology improvements. Additionally, this month the state Legislature has allocated additional funding to offset enrollment losses. (Seattle Times, March 16, 2022).
It is not clear who Superintendent Haberer consulted before making this monumental decision. It is known that none of the certified teacher-librarians were consulted prior to being told they were being reassigned. With budget pressures somewhat relieved by the levies and Legislature mentioned above, I cannot find any logical justification for this decision. Why the libraries? There are copious amounts of data supporting the fact that schools with libraries staffed by certified teacher-librarians have higher student retention and graduation rates. In fact, RCW 28A.320.240 states “The RCW deems school library information technology programs as necessary to meet state mandated learning goals, essential academic learning requirements and high school graduation requirements.”
In one of her interviews when pursuing the superintendent position, Ms. Haberer stated, “It’s really important for (teachers) to feel valued for their expertise, to know they are the most important influence on student learning.” (Daily Record, Superintendent Candidate Emphasizes “Culture of Care”, Feb. 6, 2018).
For the past two years, our school district staff has endured significant challenges brought on by the pandemic and school relocations. To announce these cuts, with questionable consultation, does not demonstrate empathy, and cannot help but put our dedicated school district staff on edge, wondering about their own professional security. The superintendent referred to the future possibility of a reimagined school library; one that is more tech-heavy, supervised by a District Director of Media Tech (new position). She also referred to the Future Ready Librarians model (https://futureready.org/frlplaybook/). This framework identifies the following eleven exemplars of a “Future Ready Library.”
1. Literacy — Inspires and Supports the Reading Lives of Students and Teachers
2. Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment — Curates Digital Resources
3. Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment — Builds Instructional Partnerships
4. Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment — Empowers Students as Creators
5. Personalized Professional Learning — Facilitates Personalized Professional Learning
6. Robust Infrastructure — Ensures Equitable Digital Access
7. Budget and Resources — Invests Strategically in Digital Resources
8. Community Partnerships — Cultivates Community Partnerships
9. Data and Privacy — Advocates for Student Privacy
10. Use of Space and Time — Designs Collaborative Spaces
11. Collaborative Leadership — Leads Beyond the Library
I would argue that our current certified teacher-librarians are already meeting these identified exemplars. And again, why wouldn’t those with expertise, our professional teacher-librarians, be included in a potential redesign of their programs? The process for sudden and significant change in school programming should be explained with transparency. Who was involved in the decision? Why weren’t the certified teacher-librarians consulted on a potential redesign? What exactly is the budget justification? What is the cost-savings by reassigning the teacher-librarians and replacing them with paraprofessionals? What other reductions and eliminations were considered? Until these questions are answered satisfactorily, this issue will continue to be a community point of contention.
Maureen Rust is an academic librarian at Central Washington University. She is a certified teacher-librarian, former school library media specialist at Wheeler Middle/High School, North Stonington, Connecticut, graduate of EHS Class of 1976, an Ellensburg resident and parent.