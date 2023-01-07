Early in December, FISH Food Bank learned of a looming and potentially catastrophic disruption in food supply sources.
Second Harvest would no longer deliver the 3,000 pounds of food each month to the food banks in Eastern Washington, including FISH. The result would be a devastating shortfall of nearly 10,000 pounds of groceries that would have gone from the Food Bank to the pantries throughout Kittitas County.
In desperation, I sent a message to the community about a food crisis that would coincide with the winter’s high demand for groceries. I was hoping that even in these times, which are so hard for so many, people would dig deep to help their neighbors.
My appeal reached the Daily Record, which ran an article about the seriousness of the situation. The story published on a Wednesday; early the next morning, I was in the FISH office alone when a man came with a check for $100 and boxes containing more than 300 pounds of food. That was the beginning of a caravan that ran all day Thursday and resumed Friday morning. The response was immediate and overwhelming. Literally a line of people sharing whatever they could for two days. One of our regular donors brought a check for $10,000 and told me she had cried when she read the article. Another who gives what she can, when she can, came with a $10 bill, which we received with gratitude.
Others brought boxes of food. One man went to Fred Meyer, bought ground beef, bread, canned goods and produce. His donation that day was more than 1,000 pounds of food. Others brought whatever they could spare from their kitchens.
It was the love that moved me most of all. More than once, someone would come to the office with food or money and before leaving would hug one or all of us. It was clear they meant to give us encouragement as much as they intended to help a family have groceries.
People continue to stop me on the street to ask how are things going and what would help? I was at the dry cleaner last week, and someone gave me a check for $20, saying she had meant to do something since she heard about the shortage.
I was not surprised at the outpouring of assistance and concern. Since coming to FISH six years ago, I have seen this community repeatedly demonstrate its commitment to providing for the hungry. I have no doubt you will continue to partner with us through this crisis and until we find a permanent solution.
I offer a simple and inadequate “thank you” to so many in Kittitas County who were able to help their neighbors.
The crisis is not over and likely will not be over until April at the earliest. In the meantime, those of us who are working on the solution feel incredibly supported by everyone who has given money, food or kind words to keep us going.
Not for the first time, and surely not for the last, I am moved by the generosity of our community and deeply grateful to live in such a caring community.
Peggy Morache is executive director of FISH, which provides more than 1 million pounds of federal-and state-provided food to the four food pantries throughout Kittitas County.