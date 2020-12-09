I came to Ellensburg as a new transfer student in 1992, to finish my science degree. The town was peaceful and the people for the most part, very welcoming but, in some aspects, very different from life on campus, where diversity among the students was very evident, but almost undetectable as our cultural, color and social differences were almost non-existent.
Quite often, a group of racially mixed students would walk to town for our shopping or simply to explore and become geographically familiar with it. Often, during this trips, we would hear racially negatively charged comments; “go back to Mexico”, “Go back to China”, coming from some of the vehicles passing by. We simply took it as “they don’t know better” attitude, we felt sad that such a peaceful, and by far friendly, town would also have unpleasantness. Our general view was that were here to educate ourselves and in the process, become better individuals of society.
Recently, a local BLM group, composed of Native, European, Asian, and African Americans, mainly students, faculty and local concern citizen arose, addressing the social national injustice spawned by the many Black brothers and sisters of color who have, and continue to, become victims of police violence.
A peaceful, non-political group exercising their First Amendment right, by protesting, marching in town. This group, as expected, experienced strong push-back from some local, mainly current president supporters, placing themselves across the street, screaming obscenities, brandishing guns and rifles, at times, invading the BLM group and physically making their way into the crowd, in an attempt to silence them. I was witnessing adults behaving as third-grade bullies.
During an hour I was present, I witnessed cars going by displaying the middle finger, sometimes screaming “Trump 2020” as they went. An older man, who appeared to be mid-70s, who jutted his hand out of his truck, with the gun gesture, screaming “I will come back and shoot you all!” An elderly lady slowed down, almost to a complete stop, simply to spew out racial insults while showing her middle finger. It appeared as though her dog was driving, as it was sitting on her lap while she angrily screamed out “All lives matter, you sons of bitches”. Does this mean she would be more upset if she saw someone mistreating her dog, than seeing a Black person dying in the hand of the police?
“All Lives Matter” a very common phrase used by many. I wonder if those who say it have thought about the implication of this phrase. How they say that when we see Black people being shot without hesitation by police? Obviously, if all lives matters, as they claim, this would not be happening
This is what I know about the local BLM group. They promote social justice regardless of races/cultures, social status, are peaceful, respectful, educated/professionals, providing a voice for people like myself, whose voices, often are not heard. I watched a news segment where some of the folk in town were asked about racial diversity in Ellensburg. Their general response was that Ellensburg, has been racially diverse for some time now and that all is OK.
In my view, we have work to do. I have learned that while minorities a tolerated, often are not accepted. We can see that by the experience BLM has had. It became clear to me that as soon as certain social groups/minorities find a voice, the resistance is strong and combative.
Does it mean minorities are accepted as long as we “stay in our place”, and remain quiet? The minute we find our voices, we are seen as “they are taking over” and thus a reason to demonize us.
I raised my family here, I am surrounded by awesome neighbors, friends and still glad to be part of this beautiful community but, I think you can all agree, we still have work to do.
Alex Mandujano moved to Ellensburg in 1992 (28 years ago) to complete his science degree (Biology, Chemistry), after completing his studies. He worked in academia, science department, for 11 years, bought a home here, raised his family and now has a private business.