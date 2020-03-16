It was Sunday, May 18, 1980 about 3 o’clock in the afternoon. The sky was once again blue after the ash from the Mount St. Helens blast had created a haze that darkened the sky enough to cause the street lights to automatically come on.
I was standing in the checkout line at Safeway adorned in a hooded parka with my surgically placed face mask and bandanna making me look like I was about to hand a robbery note to the cashier. I had ridden my bike from our house because we were told not to drive and really, we were all supposed to stay inside because no one knew if the ash was toxic. The shelves in Safeway were clearing out quickly. Bottled water and toilet paper were almost gone. I had my supply of milk and some canned goods ready to check when I noticed two college aged dudes in shorts and tee shirts waiting for their case of Bud Light to be checked through. I was struck with the overwhelming sadness on their faces thinking that perhaps they had lost someone from the incredible blast of the mountain. Then, I heard one of them sorrowfully exclaim, “I can’t believe they cancelled the softball tournament!” Perception.
Yes perception. With each update on the coronavirus our brains become saturated with information that can cause great stress if we let it. Perception. Stress has many definitions. Hans Selye, a Canadian Physician who coined the word stress back in the 1950s rightly defined stress as the non-specific response of the body to any demand placed on it. Subsequently, the terms distress (negative stress) and eustress (positive stress) emerged which suggested a choice. So yes, this COVID-19 situation has created incredible demands and challenges on us as our reality changes by the moment. And yes, how we respond will determine how our body responds to the messages our brain sends to it. The fact is that a constant barrage of negative thoughts and statements can set up a biochemical stress response which can lead to decreased immunity and opportunistic illnesses.
I keep hearing come out of my mouth and those that I talk with statements such as, “This is so weird.” “This is frightening!” “This is awful!” “I can’t believe this is happening!” “I feel like I’m in a disaster movie!”
This triggered a memory of a marvelous quote on perception from William James a Pioneering American psychologist, philosopher and medical doctor who suggested that “The greatest discovery of my generation is that a human being can alter his or her life by altering his or her attitude.” That’s right. We have a choice. Perhaps we would be better off replacing our negative statements with, “This is so interesting!” “I am so fascinated by what is happening.” “Amazing!”
This is no way suggests that we should not be vigilant and prepared for what is happening all around us. We need to heed the recommendations from reliable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control. But as we prepare, may we strive for eustress and do as it suggests in the Bible to focus on what is excellent, admirable, lovely, and pure. Wonderous things are happening all around us. Spring is early and the plants and birds are exploding with joy. People are reaching out to each other in love and concern by sharing their toilet paper and food items and not getting sucked into the panic and hording that those in “distress” seem to be doing. Further, gratitude is the great “antibody” for distress. It creates a biochemical response in the brain that creates happiness. Eustress.
It is now clear that the coronavirus crisis, I mean situation, is very serious and in fact deadly. In 1948, the great theologian C.S. Lewis wrote after the atomic bomb had created mass fear:
“…How are we to live in an atomic age? I am tempted to reply, ‘Why, as you would have lived in the sixteen century when the plague visited London almost every year, or as you would have lived in a Viking age when raiders from Scandinavia might land and cut your throat any night; or indeed, as you are already living in an age of cancer.’”
And I might add, the age of the polio epidemic which caused 2,720 deaths in 1949. Lewis went on to write that “if the bomb does come let it find us doing sensible and human being things – praying, ..listening to music, chatting with our friends (6 feet apart) — not huddled together like frightened sheep and thinking about bombs” — or the cancelled softball tournament. Perception. Eustress not distress. The birds are singing don’t miss it.
Ken Briggs is a Professor Emeritus at Central Washington University and a frequent speaker throughout the state on a variety of wellness issues.