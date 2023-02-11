Parents want to keep their children safe, and an increasingly important part of this relates to gun safety.
In 2022, there were at least 326 unintentional shootings by children in the United States, resulting in 146 deaths and 190 injuries, according to the Everytown for Gun Safety website.
Regardless of opinions on gun control, we all want to prevent these tragedies, making proper storage of weapons and ammunition crucial. Whether you have guns in your home or not, there are important steps you can take to keep kids safe.
Home safety: If you keep a firearm in your home, make sure all guns are locked and unloaded, with ammunition stored separately and securely. Store weapons in a gun cabinet, vault, safe or storage case. Keys and combinations for these need to be hidden. Fingerprint lock technology is another way to prevent children from gaining access to the safe. Consider a trigger lock as well to prevent the gun from firing. If firearms are in a vehicle, they should also be in a locked safe with ammunition stored and secured separately.
Studies have shown that contrary to what parents may believe, children generally do know where guns are in the home and can get access to a loaded weapon in minutes. Many have handled them without adult supervision.
Safety out of the home: Over one-third of accidental shootings of children happen in other people’s homes.
It is vital that you discuss gun safety with the parents of your child’s friends when arranging get-togethers. Just as you would go over other safety information such as food allergies, adult supervision or bike helmet use if appropriate, you need to ask about guns — in their home and vehicles.
Without any judgment, ask if the family has guns, and if so, how the guns and ammunition are stored. You could also volunteer how you secure weapons at your house. If guns and ammunition are not stored appropriately by the other parents, you can suggest that they be secured, but if the situation does not seem safe, have the playdate at your home instead. Think of how you would handle the situation if the other family had a pool without safety measures in place.
Have similar discussions with family members or caregivers whereever your child spends time. These conversations may feel awkward at first, but your child’s safety is on the line.
Talking to your children: Remind kids that if they see a gun that is not locked up, they should refrain from touching it, leave the area and tell an adult right away. Children should be taught to always assume a gun is loaded. Gun safety and hunter responsibility classes are recommended but are not a guarantee that a child will be safe around unsecured guns.
Mental health concerns: If someone in the home has depression or suicidal thoughts, firearms should be removed from the home while there is an active concern. Guns may be stored temporarily with local law enforcement (check online) or with a friend or family member living outside the household.