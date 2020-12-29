I recognize and applaud the efforts of the Kittitas County Public Health Department and other agencies to control the coronavirus over these last nine difficult months.
For a while these efforts were effective, and as a county we were able to move to Phase 3 of the state plan to manage the virus. Unfortunately, with the arrival of autumn, what we have been doing is no longer sufficient to keep our infection rates on target. We need new strategies.
Resolution 210, passed by the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners on December 8, will not help move us forward. This resolution contends that Kittitas County is doing an effective job of controlling the virus and isn’t in need of the additional emergency restrictions imposed by the governor on November 15. According to the Board of Commissioners, since Kittitas County has met the requirements for Phase 3, our county should still be able to operate under those guidelines. This assertion is misleading.
Although our county met the requirements for Phase 3 earlier in the year, we do not meet them now. According to Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson, as of Dec. 15 our current rate of newly diagnosed cases is just under 600-per 100,000, and our percent positive rate is just below 12%. The requirements to move to Phase 3 are a case rate of less than 25-per 100,000 and a percent positive rate of less than 2%.
We are not anywhere near where we were when we advanced to Phase 3, and that application would not be approved if submitted now. In fact, our current rate of infection is higher than the state average, according to the Washington Department of Health. Moreover, our total number of infections per 100,000 since the pandemic began is higher than in all but 13 of the 39 counties in the state.
According to Dr. Larson, we are at the point where many infected people do not really know where or how they got exposed to the virus, and we must assume that anyone we see could have COVID. This is serious community spread. We have had 25 deaths in the county, including two within the past couple of weeks, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
As infection rates soar, many businesses are struggling. This is not the time for our county to go it alone.
No one wants to see more people die or suffer deleterious health effects from this contagious virus. No one wants to see our county’s businesses close or lay off workers. It is unfortunate that the choices have so often been framed as either/or propositions. They are not.
With sufficient temporary funding, we could safeguard both our health and our economy long enough for the vaccination campaign to reach the majority of the population. Rather than writing resolutions to weaken emergency measures to deal with the crisis, it would be more effective for our county commissioners to press our state and national representatives to pass additional legislation to provide more relief for small businesses affected by the pandemic, more support for those affected economically by the downturn, and more funding for public health strategies.
Coupled with strong county support for mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing, this approach would allow us to beat back this pandemic and lead to the long-term health and economic security of Kittitas County residents.
Karen Raymond is an Ellensburg resident.