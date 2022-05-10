In our state, members of the board of a public school system are volunteer public servants. Board members are either elected or appointed to the position. I maintain that our nation’s public schools are the cornerstone of our democracy. We are witnessing in “real time” how fragile our democracy is. We’ve been inundated with video and audio clips of how extremists are doing their best to undermine our long-cherished values and traditions as Americans.
I’ve been trying to understand why omitting highly trained and experienced librarians from Morgan Middle School and Ellensburg High has bothered me so much. At first, I thought it is because I spent 19 of my thirty-two years of teaching as a school librarian. It pinches the nerves a little when a profession is considered expendable. Then, the more I pondered, I realized that the real concern I have goes much deeper.
I have no children or grandchildren who attend Ellensburg schools. I taught in a large school district 110 miles west of Ellensburg, so why should I care? Then, like a light bulb being turned on, I suddenly realized that public libraries — even public school libraries — help to preserve our democracy. And our democracy is important to me. That’s how I was raised to believe. The ability to have access to information, and the value of knowledge is imperative in order for a democracy to be nurtured and flourish.
Don’t believe me? Do the research. Benjamin Franklin is noted for creating the first lending library in the original 13 colonies. Later, the Boston Latin School had the first known school library in North America. The Boston School is still in operation today.
Andrew Carnegie spent part of his fortune on establishing public libraries between 1883 and 1929. Carnegie built a total of 2,509 libraries: 1,689 of them in the United States. He was adamant that every citizen should have access to knowledge through books. Think about why so many autocratic governments put controls on what the people read. Knowledge is power and autocrats like to have the entirety of the power. Consequently, books, knowledge, and access to information is highly controlled.
We now learn that next school year Ellensburg High School and Morgan Middle School students will not experience having a trained, thoroughly educated, and knowledgeable librarian on their campuses. It is unfortunate that leaders of a school district, whether elected or appointed, would believe that libraries are nothing more than a repository of books and non-print materials. Anyone who knows the work of librarianship understands that it takes a trained professional to do the work of managing a library and all that it entails. The five-member school board surely all attended high schools and most or all attended college to earn their undergraduate and graduate degrees. I presume they all attended high schools, colleges or universities that employed professionally trained librarians with advanced degrees.
Would you be OK with a school district hiring an untrained non-musical band director or choral teacher? Would you put up with a high school hiring a football coach who lacks knowledge of the game of football? Would you allow your child to be taught by an art teacher who has no knowledge of the principles of art, art history or the elements of shape, line, form, value, space, color, or texture?
A democracy requires involvement. The adage that all politics is local is true. Apparently, our democratic form of government rests on the same belief. We take something for granted and before we know it, it is lost.
It is not too late. This school district belongs to you, the taxpayer, the citizen, the one who presumably has a vested interest in the educational welfare of children of all ages, and our democratic values.
Lee R. Bates is a retired public-school educator and former K-12 librarian. He resides in Ellensburg where he is active in musical and civic endeavors.