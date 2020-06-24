Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of columns by Heather Stewman addressing racial issues in the community and society.
Another part of the path forward is digging deeper than our gut-level reactions to what we see playing out on our screens, and thinking critically from an informed perspective. And while I believe there are moral absolutes and the way things should be, the realities that our country faces today are grounded in issues that require cognitive effort to understand. The kind of effort that rejects “either/or” platitudes, and grows toward perspectives that encompass “both/and.”
For example: I see plenty of social media posts that imply that you’re either for law enforcement, or you’re against it. It’s not that simple, and that’s not reality. What I know of humanity, both from a historical and personal perspective, is that we are capable of great evil, and great good — as well as great indifference. I value the role that law enforcement plays in its effort to keep society safe, the role it plays in maintaining law and order--to the extent that it is able. However, I also recognize that there are inherent issues within the system — a system that is made of people, and policies made by people that have their own inherent beliefs and biases. So while yes, I believe that most law enforcement officers are doing a great job and I am thankful for their service to our society, I also recognize that there are those who have felt entitled to use their power in harmful — even homicidal — ways. That has to change.
This is but one cry of the black lives matter movement. Yet even those three words — Black lives matter — have devolved into either/or arguments that go something like this: Black lives matter is a racist statement — all lives matter; so if you say/post/agree with the Black lives matter movement, you are discounting or rejecting the idea that my life matters, or that my people group matters. Either you’re for the Black lives matter movement, or you’re against it. While I understand that as an initial response, let me offer you another perspective...
Let’s say the person most beloved to you on Earth is in a car accident. As a passenger in that accident, and through no fault of his or her own, that person’s ribs are broken, and one of them punctures his or her aorta (the main artery that carries oxygen-rich, glucose-rich blood that sustains the rest of the body). That person is rushed to the ER of the nearest hospital; the physician on duty quickly determines the source of the problem, and a surgeon is called in to repair the rupture. In that moment, it is critical to that person’s survival that the rupture be repaired, and repaired first. It is possible that the person also has a concussion, and a scan may be needed to diagnose and treat that injury. But the health of the brain won’t matter if the brain doesn’t get the blood that it needs to function. That person may also have a broken leg, but that break will have to wait because the complications of leaving it untreated for now can be lived with; a death cannot.
Would a person or group really storm the operating room, and shame the surgeon for being “organ-ist”? To deride her with chants of “all organs matter!” Or “bones matter!” Or “brains matter!” Of course all organs matter. Of course bones matter. Of course brains matter. The importance of every part of the body is well understood by the medical staff. Yet what’s vital in that moment is to repair the aortic rupture so that the rest of the organs, in fact the rest of the body, may survive.
We are living that same critical moment in history. A part of our collective body is bleeding out, and has been for centuries. So while we may at first recoil at an idea that seems offensive, we can also deepen our perspective to realize that we have gaping wounds that must be tended to before the rest of our body — indeed our country — will ever heal. Before it will come to represent the ideals upon which it was founded — to reflect a reality in which all lives truly matter.
Heather Stewman is an Ellensburg resident.