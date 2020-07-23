Editor’s note: This is the last in a series of columns written by Heather Stewman addressing racial issues in society and our community.
I will start by saying that I am neither Democrat nor Republican; I value some of the ideals traditionally espoused by each party, and reject others. I see within each party inherent contradictions and hypocrisies that make either one difficult to support carte blanche.
Come election time, I study as much as I can, look at the depth of the ticket to consider who might end up in a given position should that become necessary, and most often end up feeling like I’m choosing the lesser of two evils. Make no mistake about it — you cannot get elected to public office in this country without a steady stream of money; and money comes with strings — always. Which makes every candidate — in deed every elected official — beholden to private parties and special interest groups. It’s how the game is played.
Nothing our current president says or does should surprise any of us. We were well aware of his character, tendencies, personality, and proclivities long before he came to hold the highest office in the land. They were demonstrated for us repeatedly across multiple decades in every form of media known to man (many of his own choosing), both in and beyond the boardroom. Yet he sits in the oval office, and it’s hard for some to fathom how he got there. Four years ago, I sensed a significant part of the answer; four years later, my confidence in that answer has deepened.
The boldly racist messaging of transparently white supremacist groups violates the basic moral compass of most in our society. We easily denounce the KKK, gasp and shake our heads at swastikas, and anguish for a few moments, days, or weeks about what it means that those who espouse those ideals live among us. We may seek to pursue a greater understanding of what it’s like for folks targeted by those groups to live among us. We may even go so far as to protest, engage difficult conversations, learn more about the historical context of modern day race issues, and seek to understand both the overt and covert intimidation tactics that are used to silence the disenfranchised, and/or lobby for lasting change. These are all critically important parts and pieces of the path forward.
Yet sometimes we fail to notice the far more socially accepted, far more politically palatable narrative that sits just a few degrees off from the mantras of openly supremacist groups. It’s a narrative that plays on fear — the fear of losing control; the fear of losing power; the fear of losing privilege; the fear of losing position. It’s a narrative that says we’ll make some changes, but we won’t make things right. We’ll grant some privileges, but we won’t ensure equity. We’ll do just enough to look good on the outside, while holding within our hearts a craven fear that we will end up on the losing end, so we’ll make sure our thumbs are resting just where they need to in order to preserve the (imbalance) of power.
You can sense it in the uncomfortable silences that follow questions and comments about race in America today. You can hear it in the “yeah, buts” that come out of hearts and mouths in response to expressed anti-racist ideals. You can see it in the memes that mock people groups and serious issues, while at the same time reframing those issues with other, more (self)-righteous, more (self)-important topics. You can read it in posts that call for a refocus on national pride and patriotism, while ignoring the fractures and fault lines that permeate the bedrock of our own version of democracy.
Do you sense it? Can you feel it? In my mind, the posture, tone, and implicit messaging of these kinds of responses are far more dangerous than the extremist ideologies of the few. It’s these kinds of responses that seek to preserve the status quo, and in turn, threaten the very fabric of our republic. And if we (the collective white majority) continue to plug our ears, close our eyes, and stick out our tongues, there may not be much of a republic left.
Heather Stewman is an Ellensburg resident.