Heather Stewman is writing a series of columns on racism in society and our community.
This morning I was reminded of the millenia-old enslavement of the people of the nation of Israel, and the repeated requests that Moses made to King Ramses II to “let his people go.” Time and again Ramses denied that request, and multiple ancient texts describe that ongoing choice as a “hardening of (the pharoah’s) heart.” Some scholars of those ancient texts ascribe that hardening to Moses’s desire and supplication, others to the pharoah’s stubbornness, and still others to God’s intervention.
From what I understand about God’s nature, usurping the will of humans has never been the name of the game; freedom to choose has. So while it may be tempting to ascribe the hardening of the pharoah’s heart to someone other than the pharoah himself, I submit that the “hardening” was simply a public display of what already existed in the heart of King Ramses II. Time after time, and with increasing pressures mounting, the pharoah refused to do the right thing. He missed opportunity after opportunity, sped by exit ramp after exit ramp, and King Ramses II — along with the nation of Egypt — suffered terrible loss as a result.
What we have to consider, and what is so pertinent today, is the why. What had so corrupted the heart of King Ramses II that he was unwilling to do right by the Israelites? Though my understanding of ancient culture and civilization is limited, a few possibilities spring to mind.
First and foremost, the economic ramifications were far too great for the pharoah to even entertain Moses’s requests. After all, King Ramses II commanded millions of slaves who labored under the desert sun to build and expand his empire at the cost of room and board. As a result of decades of free labor, the house of phaorah had amassed great wealth — displaying, living, and dying with immense opulence, while even the elderly among the Israelites died of hunger, thirst and exhaustion. It was a lifestyle to which he and his were accustomed, and King Ramses II couldn’t bear the thought of losing any part of it.
Secondly, King Ramses II was concerned about the growing strength of the nation of Israel, and feared being overrun and overthrown by the very people group he enslaved — hence the genocide of young, Israelite males. And much like a pedophile fears prison (there is some honor, alas, even among thieves), the pharoah must have been terrified to consider the treatment that might ensue if the very ones he had enslaved and extorted came to hold any kind of power or position over him. Over his family. Over his kingdom. Over that which he held dear.
Additionally, there was loss of face to consider. Perhaps King Ramses II didn’t want to look “weak” in the eyes of his own people by acquiescing to Moses as a representative of the nation of Israel. If he gave in to the requests of mere slaves, what then would his own people request? Or eventually demand? Pride, often driven by insecurity, is a powerful force. Perhaps the pharoah equated his position with god-like status, or at least the blessing of the gods, which gave him ultimate authority to do as he pleased, regardless of the impact(s) on others.
Does any of this sound familiar?
We are a nation borne of crisis. Yet the crisis that carried our Anglo ancestors to the eastern shores of this land has continued to engender crisis for many other people groups, across hundreds of years of history. What are we — as a nation — willing to do to make things right? Are we willing to even consider what that might look like? To have conversations about it?
Fear is a mighty motivator, and has immense power to twist the hearts of men (and women). Another part of the path forward is taking a look at what we fear. And what it is that keeps us from doing right by the people groups that we, as a nation, have harmed. We tend to be concerned about what we will lose; perhaps it’s time to shift our perspective to what we will gain.
Heather Stewman is an Ellensburg resident.