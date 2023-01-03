20 Years Ago
Rob Perkins climbed Manastash Ridge 400 times including 17 times in one day in September. In 2002 Perkins climbed the ridge twice on December 30 his 46th birthday.
20 Years Ago
Rob Perkins climbed Manastash Ridge 400 times including 17 times in one day in September. In 2002 Perkins climbed the ridge twice on December 30 his 46th birthday.
-January 3, 2003
30 Years Ago
A visit by Jane Goodall, noted Chimpanzee researcher, is expected to coincide with the grand opening of the Central Washington University chimpanzee center, the week of April 5-11.
-January 4,1993
50 Years Ago
Howard Sorensen, senior Kittitas County commissioner, closed the door on 16 years of service on the board. Sorensen, a native Kittitas Valley farmer, announced last year his upcoming resignation. Sorensen served as president of the Kittitas Cattlemen’s Assocation, served as board member of the Kittitas Valley Federal Land Bank. He was named Kittitas County Cattleman of the Year in 1960 and received the Soil Conservation Farmer of the Year four years ealier.
-January 3,1973
75 Years Ago
Construction of the long awaited new state forestry station just west of Cle Elum will begin this spring with completion expected in June. Office and living quarters for the district warden, his assistants and a five man suppression crew as well as a garage, will be incorporated into the structure, designed to provide more ready access to the fire hazard region of the upper county.
-January 3,1948
100 Years Ago
J. Kelleher is displaying a new cash register which he has just installed and which is made expressly for garage use. The machine keeps track of every kind of transaction done by a garage; also giving segrigated totals of the more common sales so that the owner can tell as a glance exactly how the sales of any item are running for the day. It is the very latest type of machine made for that purpose.
-January 3,1923
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and a local history columnist for the Daily Record.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.