As kids get older, the joys and challenges of parenting change.
Teenagers can be wonderful people — enthusiastic, very involved with friends, and with passionate opinions and feelings. They can also be impulsive, take risks and feel invulnerable, creating a set up for poor decisions.
Teens are working on being independent, which can mean pushing back against authority (parents). It is all natural but can create some tension in the household.
Many parenting goals are the same as when your child was younger, such as encouraging a healthy lifestyle. This includes good nutrition, family meals, getting outside regularly and adequate sleep. Teens generally need 8-10 hours of sleep nightly but often want to stay up late and then sleep in or have great difficulty getting up for school.
“Sleeping in” on the weekends should be no more than one or two hours later than usual, and naps should be avoided. There should be no caffeine later in the day (including pop). Phones or other devices should not be used within an hour of bedtime; ideally phones are out of the bedroom at night to limit temptation.
If you feel this won’t work, parental controls can be used to manage data access.
Safety is a big topic for teens — so many new things going on in their lives. Driving, dating, possible alcohol and drug use, mental health concerns. Find moments to chat with your teen about some of these issues in shorter conversations, possibly when the two of you are in the car or making a meal.
If something is in the news such as cyber bullying, use that as a start to a discussion (not a lecture). Acknowledge that things are more complicated and high-pressured for them than when you were a teen and that you would like to know more about what their world is like.
Encouraging autonomy means having clear, consistent rules and expectations (ideally agreed upon by your teen) for driving, dating, curfew, etc. and then gradually giving them more freedom. Acknowledging their successes helps build confidence and will result in you being comfortable giving them more responsibility. Consequences for poor behavior should be “firm and fair” and be understood by your child beforehand.
Give your child a bigger voice on decisions such as meals, activities, and family plans; weekly brief family meetings are a great time to let your teen know their input is valued.
Teens are really in training for adulthood, and you need to give them the needed life skills to be successful. Having chores, learning to set a budget, being able to cook and clean are crucial.
A part-time job encourages responsibility and teaches your teen to balance work, school and other activities. Learning to drive can be challenging and perhaps worrisome to parents but is necessary to become independent. Teens should know how to do basic home repairs, change a tire and deal with small emergencies (such as power outage or grease fire in the kitchen).
Teach them basic money management such as using a credit card responsibly and spending wisely within their means. Learning to regulate emotions is also an important part of growing up. Model this by trying to remain calm, talking about your feelings or taking a break from an uncomfortable situation.
The teen years can be challenging for both you and your child as they strive for more independence. Mistakes may be made but let them know that you are there to support them in any situation.
Don’t be afraid to tell them you love them, even if it sometimes feels awkward. They may not always act like it, but adolescents still want to know they are loved unconditionally, so even a brief hug or high five is reassuring at a time when life may feel stressful and confusing.