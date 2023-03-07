Elise Herman - new

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As kids get older, the joys and challenges of parenting change.

Teenagers can be wonderful people — enthusiastic, very involved with friends, and with passionate opinions and feelings. They can also be impulsive, take risks and feel invulnerable, creating a set up for poor decisions.

Dr. Elise Herman is a (mostly) retired pediatrician after 28 years in private practice and three years at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg.

Tags

Recommended for you