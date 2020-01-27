We are very excited about the excellent teamwork of our staff and progress of our students this year in Ellensburg School District (ESD). Some of our highlights include:
n Establishment of our ESD Board of Education ENDS. These ENDS outline the outcomes that we desire for all students. These outcomes are called “Board Ends” because, ultimately, the ESD School Board approves decisions made about how resources are allocated to empower students to meet these Ends. Our Board Ends include students’ developing:
1. Strong academic and future ready skills
2. Awareness of career pathways and post-secondary options, so students are able to Be Successful in an Ever Changing World
3. Strong connections with their school and community
n Building new schools: We are currently looking at breaking ground for the new Mount Stuart sometime the first week in April. Breaking ground on the new elementary school, located on the Winegar Property will happen shortly, thereafter.
n Implementation of new elementary literacy resources: We now have a viable and coherent curriculum that is used across all grade levels and all elementary schools. Teachers in elementary schools are using the newly adopted Fountas and Pinnell curriculum. Students routinely meet in small groups with educators and experience “guided reading”, where students have opportunities to practice and develop their reading skills.
n Implementation of inclusionary practices like co-teaching: ESD recently received a grant from the state that supports co-teaching. Co-teaching is a model where a general education and special education teacher routinely plan and teach lessons together to benefit all students. Opportunities to promote student voice and connection are also in place across all schools through students’ participation in “community circles”.
n Focus on freshmen success: Ellensburg High School recently partnered with Stand for Children to empower staff to put practices and interventions in place to support academic and social/emotional success for all freshmen. For example, during first semester, every freshman participated in a student-led conference with their parents and/or staff to review their progress and goals for the 2019-2020 school year.
Challenges for the upcoming 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years include budgetary reductions. Ellensburg School District was negatively impacted by decisions that were made by legislators after the McCleary Case was resolved in June of 2018. Ellensburg School District’s general budget was affected most by:
1. Elimination of giving ESD extra funding for more experienced staff: Staff Mix Factor Eliminated
2. ESD’s levy rate was cut from $3.40 per $1,000 of assessed value to $1.50. Revenues went from approximately $7 million dollars collected to $4.3 million dollars collected.
3. SEBB: Educational Service District 105 estimated that Ellensburg School District will need to take about $1.6 million out of the general/levy fund to pay for the state’s new health insurance plan.
Additionally, approximately 81% of ESD’s general/levy budget goes towards salaries and benefits. For the past two years, in order to hire and retain highly qualified staff, pay increases were given to all ESD employee groups.
After analyzing the financial information that we currently have, ESD will need to initiate reductions to the general budget. We anticipate a reduction of at least $250,000 dollars in spending for the 2020-2021 school year. More significant reductions will need to be made for the 2021-2022 school year, if ESD does not receive financial help from legislators. Our best hope is that legislators will fully fund state mandates like the new SEBB state health insurance plan and bring back the “staff mix” factor.
During upcoming board meetings, beginning in February, we will be discussing the budget and reviewing this information at a greater length. We will also be setting up various opportunities in the future for all stakeholders to provide input into the process of identifying priorities for our budget for the next two years.
We have appreciated our strong partnership with the Ellensburg community and believe that by linking arms as a strong team, we will successfully continue to move forward together to ensure that every student graduates from ESD ready to embrace life’s challenges.
Jinger Haberer is the Superintendent of the Ellensburg School District. Tosha Woods is the ESD Board President.