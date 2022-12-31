Bruce Palmquist

Saturday, Dec. 31: All of the naked-eye planets are visible tonight. First, look low in the southwestern sky at 5 p.m. Venus is the bright point of light a half of a fist held upright and at arm’s length above the southwestern horizon. Mercury is to the lower right of Venus and much dimmer. At this same time, Saturn is about two fists above the south-southwestern horizon, Jupiter is about four fists above the southern horizon, and Mars is about three fists above the eastern horizon.

Sunday, Jan. 1: Today is the day we celebrate the anniversary of something new – a new classification of celestial objects. Giuseppe Piazzi discovered Ceres [pronounced sear’-ease], the first of what are now called “asteroids”, on Jan. 1, 1801. Ceres is the largest asteroid in the belt between Mars and Jupiter. At first, Piazzi thought it was a star that didn’t show up on his charts. But, he noted its position changed with respect to the background stars from night to night. This indicated to him that it had to be orbiting the Sun. The International Astronomical Union promoted Ceres to the status of “dwarf planet” in August 2006.

