Saturday, Dec. 31: All of the naked-eye planets are visible tonight. First, look low in the southwestern sky at 5 p.m. Venus is the bright point of light a half of a fist held upright and at arm’s length above the southwestern horizon. Mercury is to the lower right of Venus and much dimmer. At this same time, Saturn is about two fists above the south-southwestern horizon, Jupiter is about four fists above the southern horizon, and Mars is about three fists above the eastern horizon.
Sunday, Jan. 1: Today is the day we celebrate the anniversary of something new – a new classification of celestial objects. Giuseppe Piazzi discovered Ceres [pronounced sear’-ease], the first of what are now called “asteroids”, on Jan. 1, 1801. Ceres is the largest asteroid in the belt between Mars and Jupiter. At first, Piazzi thought it was a star that didn’t show up on his charts. But, he noted its position changed with respect to the background stars from night to night. This indicated to him that it had to be orbiting the Sun. The International Astronomical Union promoted Ceres to the status of “dwarf planet” in August 2006.
Monday, Jan. 2: Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the lion is one and a half fists above due east at 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Late tonight and early morning’s weather forecast: showers. Meteor showers, that is. The Quadrantid meteor shower peaks late tonight and early tomorrow morning between midnight and dawn. Meteor showers are named after the constellation from which the meteors appear to originate. That makes this shower mysterious because there isn’t any constellation with this name now. The shower was named after Quadrans Muralis, an obsolete constellation found in some early 19th Century star atlases. These meteors appear to come from a point in the modern constellation Draco the dragon. This point is about three fists held upright and at arm’s length above the northeastern horizon at 1 a.m. This year, the moon will be nearly full so the dimmer meteors will be lost in the lunar light pollution. However, this is still one of the four major meteor showers with a sharp peak, meaning that you’re still guaranteed to see many more meteors than on a typical night if you are patient.
Meteors are tiny rocks that hit Earth and burn up in the atmosphere. Most meteors are associated with the path of a comet. This shower consists of debris from an asteroid discovered in 2003. Keeping with the comet-origin paradigm, astronomers think the asteroid is actually an “extinct” comet, a comet that lost all of its ice as it passed by the Sun during its many orbits. Learn more at earthsky.org/?p=155137.
Wednesday, Jan. 4: If the sun looks big today and tomorrow, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Earth is at perihelion at 8:17 a.m. If you dig out your Greek language textbook, you’ll see that peri- means “in close proximity” and helios means “sun”. So, perihelion is when an object is closest to the sun in its orbit, about 1.5 million miles closer than its average distance of 93 million miles. Since it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere now, the seasonal temperature changes must not be caused by Earth getting farther from and closer to the sun. Otherwise, we’d have summer when Earth is closest to the sun. The seasons are caused by the angle of the sunlight hitting Earth. In the winter, sunlight hits Earth at a very low angle, far from perpendicular or straight up and down. This means that a given bundle of sunlight is spread out over a large area and does not warm the surface as much as the same bundle in the summer. For the Northern Hemisphere, that very low angle occurs in December, January and February.
Thursday, Jan. 5: Now that you know meteors are rocks that burn up in the atmosphere, you will soon wonder what would happen if those rocks hit Earth's surface. Well, wonder no more. The browser-based app called Asteroid Launcher will simulate the collisions. You select the asteroid type, size, speed and angle of impact. The most common impactor material is stone at a typical speed of 40,000 mph, in case you want to introduce some realism into your simulation. Go to neal.fun/asteroid-launcher/, click on the map where you want the asteroid to land and then launch your virtual asteroid.
Friday, Jan. 6: Has it been tough to wake up this past week? It should have been because the sunrise has been getting a little later since summer started. I know. I know. Dec. 21 was the shortest day of the year. But, because Earth’s orbit around the sun is elliptical, the planet does not travel at a constant speed. It moves faster when it is closer to the sun and slower when farther away. This leads to the latest sunrise occurring in late December/early January and the earliest sunset occurring in early December. Neither happen on the first day of winter. On the first day of winter, however, the interval between sunrise and sunset is the shortest, making it the shortest day of the year. For information, go to goo.gl/SJC5r.
Bruce Palmquist is a professor of Physics and Science and Mathematics Education at Central Washington University.