Today: Most constellations don’t look like the object their name refers to. That’s because most constellations don’t have such a simple object to emulate as Triangulum does.

Triangulum is shaped like a … wait for it …. wait for it …. a thin isosceles triangle. Metallah is the only mononymous star in the constellation. In Latin this star is called “Caput Trianguli,” the head of the triangle.

