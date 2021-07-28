I should have written this column for July 4, but inspiration was tardy. What I find myself asking is “what are we arguing about when we argue about the nation’s founding?” Why do some Americans view the founding as immaculate conception, whereas others see it as original sin?
The answer is partly this: debates about the founding serve as proxy battles for modern political struggles. To define the founding era (whether as good or evil) is tantamount to capturing one’s opponent’s queen in a game of chess.
But what if the outcome is in fact a draw?
Let me start by assessing a liberal piety, namely, the idea that the founders never meant to include African Americans in the statement “all men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence. Is that assertion true?
When Congress decided to issue the Declaration, it appointed a committee of five to write it: Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Robert Livingston and Roger Sherman. At Adams’ suggestion, Jefferson wrote the initial draft, which decried the King for having violated the “most sacred rights of life & liberty in the persons of a distant people who never offended him, captivating & carrying them into slavery.”
As scholars rightly point out, to attack the King for imposing the slave trade was farcical; the colonists were themselves to blame. The clause became moot anyway after Congress deleted it. It remains important, however, as a key to the document. Leaving aside the question of the committee’s hypocrisy (three, after all, were slaveholders), all five had agreed that Black people, no less than white people, were “created equal” insofar as they were endowed with natural rights.
One might argue that Congress’s decision to omit the slave trade clause implicitly narrowed “created equal” to whites only, an assessment some of the Southern delegates would have surely approved. Indeed, secessionists made precisely that argument in later decades. But were they right?
Failing a statement from every delegate, we cannot know for certain. It appears, however, that the majority continued to regard “all men are created equal” as just that: “all men.” Had the majority genuinely wished to exclude slaves, they could have done what Virginians did in their state constitution, that is, simply say that all men are created equal “when they enter into a state of society.” Since slaves had supposedly not entered into a state of society, they were excluded from natural rights.
If Congress really did mean to include slaves in “created equal,” however, why did it not propose gradual emancipation, particularly given the fact that — despite rejecting Jefferson’s clause — it placed a moratorium on the international slave trade?
The answer — as Adams attested — was that pursuing emancipation would divide the colonies. South Carolina and Georgia would have made amends with the British; North Carolina and Virginia might well have done the same. Adams and others recommended that that debate be held in abeyance. And so things stood (more or less) until 1860, when the second chapter of the Revolution began.
In another sense, however, the Declaration bespoke white nationalism. Congress may have meant to include slaves in the phrase “created equal,” but Jefferson proposed elsewhere that emancipated Blacks be colonized on a distant soil. He argued that slaves had a perfect right to rebel against their masters (and that a just God would take their side), yet he couldn’t conceive of whites and free Blacks living side-by-side harmoniously. The injuries of slavery, he argued, had cut too deeply, creating profound prejudice among whites and anger among Blacks. He also posited that Blacks were intellectually inferior to whites, thus promoting a strand of racism that became commonplace in the 19th century.
So, was the Declaration a racist document? Was the nation founded in original sin? Yes, arguably, the Declaration carried the taint of racism insofar as Jefferson believed that emancipated slaves should be removed to Africa (not to mention that Jefferson failed to free his own slaves). And yet those who wrote the Declaration viewed it as an anti-slavery document insofar as they believed that all humans had natural rights. That’s not to say they imagined emancipation in the immediate future. “Created equal” was an invocation of a hazy future they could dimly imagine.
The Revolution carried both the universalist message of what we call “human rights” and the idea of white nationalism. To argue it was all one thing or all the other makes good political theater but flattens history.
Left and Right is a column provided by Central Washington University professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints. Daniel Herman is a CWU history professor.