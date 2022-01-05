Left and Right: Climate change changing politics Todd Schaefer contributing columnist Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Todd Schaefer Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021 certainly was the year when climate change became clear even to ostriches (both the human and avian varieties). The deep chill in Texas last winter, our deadly scorching heat wave in June, and this month’s deadly mass tornado outbreak in the Midwest (in December!?!?), are just worrisome glimpses of what’s to come.What might not be obvious is the social and political impact of human-induced weather patterns and in particular, climate-driven population migrations. Sure, maybe you’ve heard about Bangladeshis being driven inland across the Asian sub-continent, or Alaska natives losing their way of life and going South, or even Pacific Islanders suing the rest of us in the International Court of Justice over their loss of land. Even the eventual submersion of most of Florida — though the insurance companies sure are betting on it — seems remote.But it’s already having an effect on the American political economy. For example, according to Politico, thousands of Puerto Ricans fleeing 2018 Hurricane Maria’s aftermath have altered Central Florida’s politics, with a Puerto Rican mayor elected in Kissimmee for the first time this year. Their experiences with heavy unionism and island politics are changing the Disney-dominated area and altering legislative election dynamics for state and U.S. house races. Louisianans who left after Katrina, followed by others after tropical repeats, have changed communities in Houston and Dallas. (Yes, why these people leave one climate casualty for another waiting to happen is unclear, just as with Californian exodus to Texas or New Yorkers to Florida.) Wildfire and drought in California have spurred massive growth in Boise and other parts of Idaho; Chico, California saw its woke city council and school boards replaced by conservatives after large influx of East-side rural voters came in following the burning of their towns. It’s not just driven by lifestyle, etc., but the bottom line: businesses see the damage handwriting on the wall, with recent stories documenting how major firms like Hewlett Packard, big hospitals, and others have moved away from places like Charleston, South Carolina or the lowlands of Texas to seek higher ground and protection from future storms. Such moves, along with threats to home values, have similarly changed Virginia with some leaving vulnerable tidewater flats for the interior.In case you think such trends don’t matter to us in the Northwest or the friendly confines of the Kittitas Valley, think again. Our region is likely to be one of the top areas for U.S. (and global, too, if asylum and immigration laws aren’t changed) climate refugees, or at least, voluntary migration. We may lose our snowpack, but unlike the inter-mountain West, California, and perhaps the high plains, we’ll remain relatively green and wet, thanks to our onshore flow of moisture from the Pacific. And our coastal mountains and volcanic ridges mean that while we’ll likely lose some of our shore to rising seas (goodbye Safeco field and maybe Ocean Shores), we won’t be Florida. Add to that our high-tech, prosperous economy that has driven influxes for the past two decades, and the recipe is there. Even Spokane is booming. Given it depends on who comes, it’s hard to say how our politics will evolve with our population. Will we be a more “exurban” hipster, lefty culture that’s being pushed inland from the coasts, or instead be a magnet for MAGAs and red-county types from California, Colorado or Nevada’s sagelands leaving their desiccated and devastated homes for something similar? (The Californication of Idaho certainly hasn’t led to a bluing of that state, though Texas remains to be seen.) And foreign immigrants pushed by related forces bring a different cultural and worldview mix.One hopes perhaps we can come to some mutual respect, or understanding, but that also depends on the economic changes, including development and the money behind it. It may be that these forces create an uneasy balance — we already were part of the only “purple” Congressional district in the state, and it might remain so in localities regardless of district boundaries.As the banal saying goes, the only constant is change. And maybe we (not just here, but elsewhere in the global North) need to rapidly change our impact on the environment, so our socio-political environment doesn't change too rapidly as well.Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints. 