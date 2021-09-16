Left and Right: Complexity in the Founders views Daniel Herman contributing columnist Sep 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In previous columns, I argued that the American Revolution was neither immaculate conception nor original sin. The Declaration of Independence, I argued, contained both an anti-slavery message and the seeds of white nationalism. The motive for rebellion, moreover, was not to protect chattel slavery (contrary to scholarly claims), though some colonists indeed fought to protect slavery after the British made emancipation into a weapon.Here I’ll address a third iteration of the “original sin” argument, namely, that colonists rebelled in order to claim membership in the community of “whiteness.” The logic goes thus: from 1765 onward, colonists accused Parliament of “enslaving” them by imposing taxes without their consent. To accept Parliament’s tyranny, averred George Washington, “shall make us as tame and abject slaves as the blacks we rule over with such arbitrary sway.” In rebelling, colonists reclaimed rights associated with “whiteness.”This argument flows from a growing literature arguing that diverse groups of European colonizers unified behind a discourse of “whiteness.” Those who could claim whiteness received a panoply of political and social privileges. Perhaps the best example is the Irish who, despite being depicted as brutish, violent, and ape-like in the 1800s, claimed the full fruits of American citizenship by identifying themselves as white. Jews, Italians, Slavs, Germans (whom Benjamin Franklin called “tawny” and stupid), and, by some accounts, Mormons, all triumphed over prejudice by claiming whiteness. The only group wholly excluded was African Americans. The idea of “whiteness,” after all, couldn’t exist without its contrary, “blackness.” But does it make sense to apply the “whiteness” paradigm to the Revolution? Yes and no.In rebelling against Parliamentary “enslavement,” British-American colonists indeed claimed the privileges of whiteness. To leave things at that, however, substitutes a blurred image for a crisper one. When colonists spoke of rights, they tied them to the British Constitution, a collection of laws that included the Magna Carta of 1215 and the Bill of Rights of 1689, among other provisions. The British Constitution gave Britons — including British-American colonists — the idea that they were the freest people in the world (an idea the U.S. inherited).Britons, in short, believed themselves to be not just freer than Ottomans or Africans, but freer than other European peoples, notwithstanding any imagined community of whiteness. Equally important, colonists cited rights they associated with Parliament’s pre-1763 policy of “salutary neglect,” meaning Parliament’s de facto willingness to allow colonists to avoid customs duties and to tax and govern themselves as they saw fit (notwithstanding objections from weak, Crown-appointed governors). The colonists rebelled not simply to reclaim “whiteness,” but to reclaim specifically British and British-colonial rights that had crystallized across centuries. Those rights had emerged not solely, nor even primarily, in the context of chattel slavery; rather, they had emerged largely amid England’s internal convulsions. Like its predecessors, the revolutionary convulsion of the 1770s prompted reformers to expand old ideas about rights and liberties, codifying them not just in the U.S. Constitution, but in their state constitutions.But did they expand those rights to African Americans?Recognizing the contradiction between their own demand for rights and their enslavement of Blacks, Vermont and Massachusetts banned slavery in their state constitutions (though it wasn’t until 1783 that the Massachusetts Supreme Court applied the constitution’s “all men are created free and equal” doctrine to an actual case). Other northern and middle states passed gradual emancipation laws. In Virginia and Maryland — plantation states where legislatures refused emancipation — some planters acted on their own by manumitting their slaves, causing the free black population in port cities like Norfolk to grow exponentially.If the Revolution weakened connections between whiteness and political rights, it also strengthened them. Though several delegates to the Constitutional Convention spoke against slavery — and though they omitted the term “slavery” from the final document to avoid giving it validation — the Constitution allocated slave states vastly greater representation in Congress (per citizen) than the free states had. The anti-democratic Three-Fifths Compromise, Senate, and electoral college together gave Southern voters disproportionate power to choose presidents, Supreme Court justices, federal judges, even customs officials. From 1820 onward, slaveholders — many of whom had formerly argued that slavery was merely a temporary evil — used their disproportionate Constitutional power to protect their "peculiar institution." Northerners, meanwhile, embraced "whiteness" when it served their interests (which was often).The Revolution was neither original sin nor immaculate conception. It both strengthened slavery and whiteness and weakened them. To argue it was all one thing or all the other is not only historically inaccurate; it perpetuates polarization.Daniel Herman is a Central Washington University history professor. Left and Right is a feature provided by CWU professors to present a variety of political viewpoints. 