I was going to write about the “unusualness” of the presidential transition and the benefit of Biden’s D.C. experience in the face of Trump’s defiance. Then, the botched “Q Coup” happened.
Clearly, Trump trying to use an angry mob to stay in was a tad bit more damaging to our government than him refusing to officially concede, release briefings and allow staff-to-staff meetings. We still don’t know the full extent of the threat, or how close we came to a full-blown Constitutional crisis.
America’s democratic decline was on full display. The public’s trust in government, politicians, and the media, and more recently, the integrity of elections has been increasing since Watergate, making Trump possible. No, he’s not solely to blame, but his actions, words and approach have made it worse and emboldened those who care more about power for them than the power of the people.
Numerous scholars and studies have noted that, although they claim to love freedom and democracy, Americans don’t really support it much in practice (e.g., favoring censoring people you don’t like). This, to paraphrase one U.S. government text, is the “irony of democracy”: the degree to which democracy survives is really dependent more on elites’ acceptance of it than the masses from whom it theoretically derives.
Beyond belief in values and ideals, they must obey the rules of the game. After losing in the Supreme Court — in an election far closer, and quite frankly, with a better case he was screwed, though more by stupid voting methods — Al Gore solemnly conceded, and even did his constitutional duty as Veep by certifying the election that cost him the White House. As I used to tell my students, unlike in other countries (no more?), he didn’t go back to Tennessee and raise an army to take D.C.
Here Trump is a radical outlier, and most dangerous. His lack of willingness to accept democratic rules, and with the election, and reality, coupled with his real bully pulpit, gave him motive and opportunity. And even after hiding for their lives, the fact a majority of the GOP House caucus voted to object to the election is telling, even as some like my classmate Liz Cheney put the Republic before the Republicans. We will see how many will do so as formal sanctions are discussed.
Yes, liberals and Democrats have some of the same “populist fears” if not incentives to stoke their radical base, as we have seen by reactions to the racial justice protests. But they haven’t incited revolt.
Though he’s lost some public support, most notable is Trump’s punishment by other elites. Getting kicked off Twitter, having PGA cancel a big event at a Trump course, and banks likely to cut further financing, may do more than any government act. That is another irony, as is the fact he ran for president probably to increase the market value of his brand.
And in another sense, I understand: his followers (like other citizens), and unlike a political geek like me, don’t know much about how elections are actually conducted and why fraud on the massive scale is unlikely. They can’t fathom why the majority of Americans opposed Donald Trump and would vote for any mature adult for president . (Though why “fraud” only happened in some states, plus Republicans gained seats in Congress, should be a clue.) It isn’t they who peddled false hopes Trump would be retained.
But fundamentally, self-government does require responsibility, and tolerance, on our part too. As the renowned jurist Learned Hand put it: “Liberty (and I’d add – democracy) lies in the hearts of men and women. When it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it; no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it.”
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.