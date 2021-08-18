In my last column, I discussed the Declaration of Independence, which carried both an anti-slavery message and the seeds of white nationalism. Liberals are wrong, I argued, to suggest that the nation was founded in original sin, just as conservatives are wrong to suggest the founding was immaculate conception.
Here I’ll assess a different version of the “original sin” hypothesis, namely, the idea that British-American colonists revolted to defend chattel slavery. To make that argument, historians assert the following:
1. In 1775, Virginia’s royal governor issued a proclamation offering freedom to slaves who abandoned rebellious masters. Four years later, a British general expanded the scope of the declaration to the rest of the colonies. The two proclamations prompted some 50,000 to 100,000 slaves (of 500,000) to flee, thus galvanizing slaveholders’ support for the Revolution.
2. Slaveholders feared that a 1772 British court decision that outlawed slavery in Britain itself would soon be applied to the colonies.
These are important arguments — based on facts — but they are by no means incontestable. If we examine the timeline of events, we find that rebellion flared first not in colonies where plantation slavery flourished, but in Massachusetts, where slaves comprised just 2% of the population.
British troops occupied Boston in 1768 to quell the brewing revolt against Parliamentary taxation. Two years later, the troops fired at protestors, killing five in the “Boston Massacre.” In 1773 came the Boston Tea Party, when the Sons of Liberty dumped East India Company tea into the harbor. That event prompted Parliament to pass the Coercive Acts, which, in turn, triggered the colonies to convene the First Continental Congress. In 1775, British troops engaged Massachusetts militia at Lexington Green, starting the war. A month later came the Battle of Bunker Hill, fought just outside Boston, compelling the Second Continental Congress to create an army.
What that brief narrative demonstrates is: (1) the war had begun well before November 1775, when Virginia’s royal governor offered to free slaves held by rebels; and (2) Parliamentary rule, not chattel slavery, was the issue that drove the rebellion.
Even in plantation colonies — Virginia, Maryland, the Carolinas, Georgia — colonists chose to rebel despite British threats to take their slaves, not because of them. Both timing and motive back the assertion. The royal Virginia governor offered to free slaves held by rebels only after Virginia’s militia forced him to flee the capital. Far from being part of any larger emancipation, his proclamation was military necessity. So, too, was the 1779 decision to expand the proclamation to the rest of the colonies.
Never once did Britain threaten to emancipate slaves held by Loyalists. Indeed, British officers rewarded Loyalists with additional slaves. Had the rebels’ chief desire been to protect their slave “property,” in other words, the easiest course would have been to profess loyalty.
What about the 1772 British court decision outlawing slavery in Britain? Did Britain plan to impose that ruling on the colonies? True, some colonial slaveholders complained about the ruling, but the opposition to Parliamentary taxation had prompted fury long before 1772. Virginia’s legislature had denied Parliament’s right to tax the colonies as early as 1765. More important, Britain’s abolition movement was in its infancy. Parliament had no plans for any general emancipation, which would have infuriated its loyal Caribbean colonies (some of the richest rubies in the imperial crown).
What, then, of the 50,000 to 100,000 slaves who fled their masters? Britain resettled a mere 3,000 in Nova Scotia. Another tiny group settled in Jamaica. The rest either died or returned to slavery. In the Treaty of Paris of 1783, moreover, Britain extracted a promise that the U.S. would work with the states to return property confiscated from Loyalists, including slaves. Britain would not get around to emancipating slaves in its colonies for 50 years.
Occam’s Razor suggests that the colonists rebelled against Parliamentary rule. As the rebellion progressed, some found that they were also fighting to keep their slaves. To say that the Revolution was first and foremost about protecting slavery is to reverse the chain of causation.
Does that mean colonists weren’t hypocrites to call themselves “slaves” to Parliament while holding humans in actual bondage? Of course they were. That very contradiction led Northern states to do away with slavery (whether gradually or immediately) and spawned a manumission movement in Virginia and Maryland.
The Revolution was neither original sin nor immaculate conception. It was a flawed, messy, contradictory event that was a starting point for building a nation.
Daniel Herman is a history professor at Central Washington University. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.