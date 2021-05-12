Since “intra-family feuds” are always more interesting in “man bites dog” fashion, you may’ve noticed the media feeding frenzy over U.S. House Republicans’ discontent with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), their third-ranking leader. Cheney is currently facing a backlash spurred by the Trumpist wing of the party and others afraid of it, not just for breaking party lines to impeach Trump over the Capitol riot, but also by continuing to publicly oppose him regarding the “Big Lie” conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen by (for?) Joe Biden.
While other members who initially distanced themselves from Trump have either shut up — like our neighboring Rep. Dan Newhouse — or sucked up to Trump, like Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the pathetic wind sock Sen. Lindsey Graham, Cheney has held firm to the idea Trump is a threat to the Republic, and clashed openly with him. For that sin, among others (like, she isn’t sharing her famous-name money connections with backbencher Trumpy clowns) she likely will be removed from her party post this week. She also faces serious opposition within her own party for her seat back home in Wyoming.
I’ve taken a particular interest in this case, not just because of its indications about the state of the post-Trump presidency GOP, as I noted in an earlier column, but also for personal ones, so to speak. I went to college with Liz Cheney — we both were in our very first political science class during the election of 1984, when our political differences became apparent, and both majored in that field. (Yes, you could say: “those who can’t practice politics, teach.”) Anyway, I know a little bit about her.
Admittedly, I admire her brave commitment to Constitution and basic sanity. But she did contribute this state of affairs with her own stints on Fox News savaging Democrats during the Obama years. (Though Trump may be right in calling her a “warmonger” — her senior thesis was about how presidents can go to war without congressional approval, and we shouldn’t forget the immoral and political disaster of Iraq II.)
This saga really is more about Kevin McCarthy’s position in the party than hers; he wants to be Speaker if the Republicans can win in 2022 midterms. Seeing the continuing hold Trump has on the party, he’s kissed his ring and made amends, even hiring one of his former aides, hoping Donald’s popularity among his caucus and the base can be united with those who want to move on to seize power. He’s also likely afraid what a 9/11-style commission investigating Jan. 6, that Liz has supported, will reveal about his leadership under fire.
Then there’s Rep. Elise Stefanik, her apparent replacement: she went from being a moderate, never-Trumper to one of the loudest mouthpieces about election fraud. It’s also rather hypocritical of the GOP, always attacking Dems for “identity politics” to specifically choose a woman, when there are more experienced men in the caucus clamoring for it. Indeed, Cheney got the post in large part because there were so few women Republicans left after 2018.
And before we let my classmate off the hook, her motivations may be less than pure, too. There are rumors she may run for president, if not Senate, in 2024 or beyond. Cheney may be playing the “long game.” Like a few Dems who saw Iraq as the disaster it would become and opposed it in 2003, using it as a cudgel against the short-term pragmatists like Hillary Clinton, she may hope to rise from the ashes of her party’s decimation by Trump. Then again, maybe she’s just tired of appeasing and serving with nutjobs.
Call me a cynical political scientist, but I see political ambition being put over principle, or behind it, in the entire affair. True, similar things happen in the Democratic Party — the difference and very scary thing here is, our very democracy may be at stake. Rep. Cheney is right that if one of our major parties abandons a commitment to free and fair elections, we’ll be in bigger trouble than a faction’s fealty to a washed-up reality TV star.
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.